Biden, Trump to shut down US-Mexico border on Thursday as migrant crisis disrupts election

President Biden is expected to visit the southern border on Thursday, the same day former President Trump is also scheduled to travel there.

Biden is expected to travel to Brownsville, Texas, to meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement and local leaders, according to a White House official.

The same day, Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech in Eagle Pass, Texas, Fox News previously confirmed.

Brownsville and Eagle Pass are approximately 325 miles apart, or about a five-hour, 20-minute drive.

7.2 million illegals entered the United States under the Biden administration, more than the population of 36 states

Both President Biden and former President Trump are expected to make separate visits to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Thursday. (Getty Images)

Biden should use his trip to talk about the importance of passing the Senate's bipartisan border security deal, the White House official said, adding that the president “will reiterate his calls to congressional Republicans to They stop playing politics and provide needed funding for additional U.S. Border Patrol agents, more asylum agents, fentanyl detection technology and much more.

According to a Fox News analysis released last week, nearly 7.3 million migrants have crossed the southwest border illegally since Biden took office.

This map shows where President Biden and former President Trump are expected to travel to the border on February 29, 2024. (Fox News)

This number is greater than the population of 36 individual states. This comes from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which has already reported 961,537 border crossings in the current fiscal year, which runs from October to September. If the current pace of illegal immigration does not slow, fiscal year 2024 will break last year's record of 2,475,669 encounters at the southwest border, a number that alone exceeds the population of New Mexico , a border state.

The total number of encounters at the southwest land border since Biden took office in 2021 is 7,298,486, according to CBP data.

National Guard Soldiers and a Texas DPS trooper guard the entrance to Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, February 3, 2024. (Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

Eagle Pass has been at the center of an ongoing dispute and court battle between Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Biden administration.

BORDER PATROL UNION RIPS BIDEN AT FOLLOWING BORDER CRISIS: YOU OWN THIS DISASTER

Last month, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to order Texas to allow Border Patrol agents to return to Shelby Park in Eagle Pass. Texas National Guard troops blocked federal agents from entering the park and erected barbed wire and shipping containers to discourage migrants from crossing the border illegally.

Eagle Pass police barricaded streets leading to Shelby Park on Feb. 4, 2024, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state's National Guard troops not to allow federal agents into the border patrol to fully access the area. (Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

Amid this standoff, the Department of Homeland Security wrote to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to demand full access to the park, especially in emergencies.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection sources told Fox News this month that the majority of illegal crossings are moving from Texas to Arizona and California, where there is less deterrence.

Fox News' Kellianne Jones, Bill Melugin and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This report has been updated with a map clarifying Biden and Trump's travels.

