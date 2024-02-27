



From 2025, the Local Transport Fund (LTF) will fund a wide range of projects to improve the local transport links people rely on every day, particularly in cities, towns and rural areas.

Over the next seven years from April 2025, the Northern Local Transport Authority (LTA) will receive 2.5 billion won and the Midlands will receive 2.2 billion won.

The Network North plan confirms that this will be funding in addition to the local transport, roads and rail budget allocated in the last spending review and the budget the organization expects to see over the next 10 years. This funding is in addition to previously announced allocations of highway maintenance funding and bus service improvement plans (allocating local transport authorities to deliver the increased bus routes and services we have promised).

These funds will run from 2025 to 2026 and from 2031 to 2032 and will be used according to the three priorities we have set.

Promoting better connectivity within our towns, suburbs and cities Promoting better connectivity between our towns and cities Improving people's everyday local travel

Table 1 lists the current annual Integrated Transmission Block (ITB) allocations and additional LTF allocations for each LTA for 2025 to 2026 and 2031 to 2032.

The additional funding will be primarily capital and will include a resource element to ensure LTA can deliver its plans. More details on this will be announced soon.

The Department for Transport will issue further guidance on LTF scope and LTA delivery requirements.

LTF Allocation Table 1: Annual ITB Allocation and Additional LTF Allocation for Each LTA Local Authority Annual Current ITB Allocation (000) 2025 to 2026 Additional LTF Funding for 7 Years 2031 to 2032 (000) Blackburn with Darwen 1,435 116,911 Blackpool 1,733 120,824 Cheshire East 2,003 180,716 Cheshire West and Chester 1,970 168,399 County Durham[footnote 1]

Funds allocated to North East Combined Authority 72,844 Cumberland[footnote 2]

1,209 148,747 East Riding of Yorkshire 1,653 168,269 Herefordshire 1,077 101,851 Kingston upon Hull, City 2,247 161,146 Lancashire 6,101 494,400 Leicester 2,576 159,559 Leicestershire 2,750 238,15 4 Lincolnshire 3,337 262,339 North East Lincolnshire 1,490 119,726 North Lincolnshire 1,168 118,189 North North Samptonshire 1,551 149,208 Rutland 462 49,341 Shropshire 1,638 136,443 Staffordshire 3,449 285,903 Stoke-on-Trent 1,679 133,994 Telford and Wrekin 946 107,018 Warrington 1,505 121,251 Warwickshire 2,657 203,717 Westmorland and Furness[footnote 2]

1,357 128,909 West Northamptonshire 1,550 162,831 Worcestershire 2,423 209,642 York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority [footnote 3]

4,628 379,670 Total[footnote 1]

54,594 4,700,000

The East Midlands Market Combined County Authority will receive a City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) from CRSTS2. Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are therefore not included in the allocation of LTF funding, which targets areas outside the scope of the CRSTS agreement. The final CRSTS2 allocation (within defined allocation boundaries), funding profile, capital and revenue funding split will be finalized in due course following participation in the city region's delivery plan.

Funding will be allocated to each region's current LTA. If a further combined authority is established, the funds will instead be paid to the new combined authority.

Due to rounding, the numbers may not add up to the total.

