U.S. Supreme Court Considers Landmark Case on Free Speech Online





By Matt Murphy and Tom GerkenIn Washington DC and London

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared torn Monday as they heard two landmark cases that could fundamentally alter the future of free speech online.

At issue are laws supported by Republicans and adopted in Florida and Texas, limiting the ability of technology companies to remove political content they deem objectionable.

The tech giants said the laws, passed after the 2021 Capitol riot, infringed on their right to editorial discretion.

At times, judges seemed unsure how to apply existing law to tech companies.

Industry groups argued that the laws passed in Florida and Texas violated the right to free speech, which included the freedom of private companies to decide what content to post on their platforms.

Supporters of these laws say they protect conservative users' First Amendment rights from censorship by what they imply are left-wing tech companies.

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects the freedom of speech of American citizens from government censorship.

Exchanges between judges and lawyers on Monday often focused on comparisons, including whether social media companies like YouTube and Facebook were more like newspapers or telephone companies.

Justice Alito, a conservative member of the court, expressed concern about whether editorial protections afforded to newspapers were applicable to social media giants. At one point, the 73-year-old joked “if YouTube were a newspaper, how much would it weigh.”

Henry Whitaker, Florida's solicitor general, made the conservative argument in court, saying tech giants were “inconsistently” applying censorship policies to “deplatform” some users.

“They claim they have a broad First Amendment right to censor anything they host on their sites, even though it contradicts their own representations to consumers,” Mr. Whitaker said. “But the purpose of the First Amendment is to prevent the suppression of speech, not to enable it.”

Former President Donald Trump, who was removed from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube following his incendiary comments during the Capitol riot, has filed a brief in support of the state's laws. He argued that “the decision of tech companies to discriminate against a user” is not protected by the Constitution.

But a trade group representing the tech giants, and backed by the Biden administration, told the court Monday that the laws would infringe on their own First Amendment rights by effectively prohibiting them from removing content or accounts they do not do not want on their sites – or which would generally be removed under content policies.

Paul Clement, a lawyer presenting the cases on behalf of NetChoice, cited previous Supreme Court rulings that private organizers could not be forced to broadcast messages they disagreed with.

He also suggested that if companies were blocked from moderating content, they could be forced to distribute all kinds of objectionable content, including anti-Semitic and pro-suicide messages.

Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative judge appointed by Mr. Trump, challenged Mr. Whitaker to reconcile the Florida law with previous Supreme Court decisions that “emphasize that editorial control is fundamentally protected by the First Amendment.”

The justices appeared skeptical of the sprawling nature of the laws, which they said might be unconstitutional when applied to a Facebook post but might be permissible when protecting communications on other non-expressive apps, such as the provision of electronic mail services.

Justice Alito and Sonia Sotomayor, a liberal, have both raised the possibility of sending the case back to a lower court to better determine who exactly is covered by the particular Florida bill.

U.S. Attorney General Elizabeth Prelogar, speaking in favor of the tech lobby, urged the court to rule narrowly on what she called a “flaw” in the Texas law, rather than issuing broad findings on the how the First Amendment interacts with social media.

In the United States, conservatives have long attacked tech giants for their moderation policies, which they say are unfairly biased toward left-wing views.

When signing the Texas bill, Gov. Greg Abbott said, “It is now law that conservative viewpoints in Texas cannot be banned on social media. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68407977

