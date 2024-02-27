How a right-wing controversy could sabotage US election security





It remains unclear how many of Warner's colleagues agree with him. But when WIRED surveyed the 23 other Republican secretaries who oversee elections in their states, several of them said they would continue to work with CISA.

The agency has benefited our office by providing cybersecurity information and resources, says JoDonn Chaney, a spokesperson for Jay Ashcroft of Missouri.

Monae Johnson of South Dakota says her office has a good relationship with its CISA partners and plans to continue the partnership.

But others who praised CISA's support also offered cautions.

Idahos Phil McGrane says CISA does essential work to protect us from foreign cyber threats. But he also tells WIRED that the Election Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC), a public-private collaborative group he helps oversee, is actively reviewing past efforts in of misinformation and disinformation to determine what best fits CISA's mission.

Mississippi's Michael Watson says there have been concerns about statements following the 2020 election and some of the internal trust issues we've faced since. As federal and state officials prepare for this year's elections, he adds, I hope CISA will act as a nonpartisan organization and stick to the facts.

CISA's relationship with Republican secretaries is not as strong as it once was, says John Merrill, who served as Alabama's secretary of state from 2015 to 2023. According to Merrill, this is partly due to pressure from the Republican base. Too many conservative Republican secretaries care not only about how their interactions with these federal agencies go, but also about how their constituents perceive them.

Free help at risk

CISA advocates say the agency does essential work to help underfunded state and local officials deal with cyber and physical threats to election systems.

The agency's career civil servants and political leaders have been outstanding during the Trump and Biden administrations, said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat.

Others specifically praised CISA's coordination with tech companies to combat misinformation, arguing that officials only highlighted false claims and never ordered companies to remove posts.

They're just raising awareness about the threats, said Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. The real bad actors, he says, are those who want election deniers and rumor mongers to run amok and spread whatever lies they want.

If Republican officials begin to disengage from CISA, their states will lose critical security protections and resources. CISA sponsors EI-ISAC, which shares information about threats and best practices for countering them; provides free services such as scanning election office networks for vulnerabilities, monitoring those networks for intrusions, and reviewing local government emergency plans; and conducts exercises to test election officials’ responses to crises.

For GOP election officials to back off [CISA] it would be like a medical patient refusing to accept free wellness assessments, check-ups and optional prescriptions from one of the world's largest medical centers, says Eddie Perez, former director of civic integrity at Twitter and board member of the OSET Institute, a nonprofit group that advocates for improved election technology.

