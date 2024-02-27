Adam Schiff leads California's US Senate race with former Dodger hot on his trail | California





Congressman Adam Schiff is leading the polls for California's U.S. Senate seat. But a Republican challenger is also growing, thanks in part to a boost from his Democratic competitor.

The field of candidates for the seat held by Dianne Feinstein until her death last year is filled with high-profile Democrats, including Schiff and Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee. Steve Garvey, a former Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player turned businessman, announced his campaign last fall and quickly became the leading Republican candidate.

With less than two weeks before the nonpartisan primaries in the California jungle, a statewide survey by the Public Policy Institute of California found Schiff squarely in the lead with the support of 24 percent of voters. Porter scored 19%, Garvey 18% and Lee 10%. A previous poll placed Garvey slightly ahead of Porter.

With both major candidates on track to qualify, polls suggest it's possible Schiff could face a Republican in November.

It's a match that the Los Angeles congressman performed more than he expected. Schiff's well-funded campaign helped elevate Garvey, political analysts say, bringing him greater prominence with ads portraying the Republican as a leading candidate.

The Republican campaign is far from won in blue California, which has been represented by Democrats in the Senate since 1992. Registered Democrats outnumber Republican voters in the state by a staggering 2-to-1 margin.

Garvey has never held public office before, but he is recognized in the state because of his two-decade baseball career for the Dodgers and San Diego Padres. People know me. I played in front of millions of people, he said during a campaign stop after announcing his candidacy.

By the end of last year, Garvey had raised more than $600,000 for his campaign. But his Democratic counterparts are doing much better, with Schiff having raised $35 million and Porter $13 million. Lee raised more than $1 million.

Garvey emphasized his status as an outsider and, on his campaign website, pledged to address homelessness, secure the border and fight crime, but did not offer a policy position more detailed. Although he voted for Donald Trump in the last two elections, Garvey told Politico that he would consider supporting a Democrat. Still, he said his focus is on California.

“I'm more concerned about the toughest race in America right now for a conservative moderate like me,” Garvey said. I don't have time to worry about him.

Mike Madrid, a longtime Republican political consultant in California, told the New York Times that Garvey wasn't ready for prime time.

This is simply an attempt to get someone whose name is recognized to carry the Republican banner into the field under heavy machine gun fire, and everyone knows it, he said.

Meanwhile, Garvey's campaign has been mired in controversy in recent weeks. A Los Angeles Times report revealed that three of Garvey's seven children are estranged from him, including one daughter who said he cut off contact with her without explanation.

Although Schiffs' help could get Garvey into the runoff, it sets him up for a fall in November, when Republicans won't have the numbers, UCLA speaker and author Jim Newton wrote, in a recent CalMatters column. Schiff pulls him up, using the former baseball player to push Porter away and happily send him down the road.

