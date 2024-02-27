There is a risk of heavy rain and snow in the UK this weekend due to an Icelandic storm.





A storm sweeping Iceland will tear through the tip of the UK, bringing the risk of more rain and snow to parts of the country.

Warnings of a cold wave are expected to be triggered as temperatures plummet ahead of the weekend.

Northerly winds will cause the mercury to rise to -7C in Scotland and hover around lower levels in southern England.

A low pressure system crossing the North Atlantic over the weekend will pull arctic air across the UK, bringing snow across Scotland.

Heavy rain and strong winds will blow across the country due to low pressure.

WXCharts

Jim Dale, chief meteorologist and social commentator at the Met Office, said: A brief cold spell is expected until the end of the month as a system passes between Iceland and the UK, streaming in from the north.

This will bring snow to Scotland, which may be heavy in parts but largely confined to northern England.

Since these air currents originate from the North Pole, they also pose a risk of ice and frost.

He warned that a deep low would also bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the country.

Strong winds will pick up on Wednesday night, with further heavy rainfall threatening the risk of flooding and disruption through the weekend.

It follows weeks of heavy rain that could make this month the wettest on record in parts of the UK.

The wet weather is due in part to warm ocean temperatures, which bring energy and moisture into the atmosphere.

Latest developments:

A low pressure system crossing the North Atlantic over the weekend will bring arctic air across the UK

WXCharts

“This month’s continued rain is partly the result of higher-than-average sea temperatures, which have led to evaporation and energization of the atmosphere,” Mr Dale said.

More rain is on the way and although it looks like everywhere will be wet by the end of the week, the heaviest downpours will be in central and southern England.

Some places could reach record levels and that will be a problem for some in terms of flooding.

Overall, the UK is unlikely to beat the national record set in 2020, but central and southern regions could come close, the Met Office said.

Spokesperson Grahame Madge said: “Depending on where you live, February 2024 has been a rainy month.

Central and southern parts of England have seen the heaviest rain this month.

“When full numbers are released on Friday, some regions, counties and weather stations will likely break records.”

Northerly winds will push the mercury to -7C in Scotland, while southern England will hover around the low single figure.

netweather

So far this month, more than 120 mm has fallen nationwide, which is about 130% of the monthly average.

Southern England has been particularly hard hit this weekend, with up to an inch and a half expected to hit the west on Sunday.

More rain is expected over the weekend, with the risk of snow increasing as temperatures drop.

“Low pressure will remain in place through the weekend and into early next week, mixing in with some cooler conditions expected,” Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden said.

This brings the risk of snow until early March, which could become widespread across much of the country.

Forecasts of further rain have led bookmakers to slash odds for the wettest February on record.

Coral spokesman John Hill said: This month looks set to be a wet end to the year and with heavy rain expected over the next few days, the chances of a record February are very slim.

