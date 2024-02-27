American women's soccer loses to Mexico 2-0 in the Gold Cup.





Goals from Lizbeth Ovalle and Mayra Pelayo lifted Mexico to a stunning 2-0 victory over the United States women's national team on Monday in the final group match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in front of a home crowd of 11,612 people at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The victory was only Mexico's second against the United States in 43 matches, the first coming nearly 14 years ago in Cancun. And the result was well deserved, with Ovalle putting Mexico ahead to stay in the 38th minute and Pelayo doubling the advantage midway into second-half injury time.

Mexico was aggressive and physical, making the United States very uncomfortable in the first half, much of which was spent on the American side. As a result, the United States did not get its first shot on goal until the 35th minute, when Emily Fox's try from outside the box was parried by Mexican goalkeeper Esthefanny Barreras at the left post .

Two minutes later, Ovalle gave Mexico the lead, taking the ball off Becky Sauerbrunn's foot, dribbling alone into the box, then firing a soft left-footed shot over goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and just under the crossbar.

It was the first goal the United States has given up in the tournament and only the third it has conceded since November 2022. And Mexico nearly scored another in first-half stoppage time when Karla Nieto beat Naeher from a distance before seeing his right-footed shot. bang on the bar.

Mexico midfielder Mayra Pelayo, right, celebrates with teammate Karen Luna after scoring against the United States on Monday.

(Ryan Sun/Associated Press)

The United States had not conceded two goals in a match in 22 matches and more than 15 months, but that streak ended when Pelayo fired a shot well outside the box at a leaping Naeher.

The United States started six world champions and brought two more off the bench, but at times the chemistry was so lacking that the players seemed like they had never met, let alone played together. They let Naeher keep them in the game, making three fine saves in the final seven minutes to hold his team to one goal before Pelayo sealed things.

With the victory, Mexico (2-0-1) heads into the tournament quarterfinals this weekend at BMO Stadium as group champions. The United States (2-1-0) also qualifies in second place.

In the other group final, Argentina beat the Dominican Republic 3-0 thanks to goals from Dalila Ippolito, Celeste dos Santos and Maricel Pereyra, keeping their chances of advancing to the quarter-finals as a team alive in third place.

Argentina finished the first round 1-1-1 while the Dominican Republic, outscored 16-0, went winless in its first regional competition and was eliminated.

