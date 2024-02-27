Report shows UK's net zero economy to grow by 9% in 2023 | green economy





According to one report, Britain's net-zero economy grew by 9% in 2023, a stark contrast to the 0.1% growth for the economy as a whole. Nonetheless, the report noted that strong future growth in green businesses is at risk due to government policy reversals, lack of investment and competition from the EU and the US.

According to a report by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) and the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), thousands of new green businesses will be established in 2023, accounting for 74 billion goods and services produced and 765,000 jobs across the sector. I did. ).

The report found that hotspots for net zero businesses and the high-paying jobs they provide are not concentrated in London and the South East, but occur across the country. Strong net-zero activity was also highlighted in some of the poorest areas and surrounding constituencies that will be key battlegrounds in the upcoming general election.

Achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 is critical to limiting the damage from the climate crisis. The report's authors said doing so would not only deliver an economic boost, but also reduce energy costs for households and businesses and ensure energy security by ending the UK's dependence on unstable fossil fuel markets.

Peter Chalkley, director of the ECIU, said: “Although the net-zero economy is bucking the trend against the backdrop of a recession, it is clear that last year’s U-turn policy has undermined investor confidence at a time when the country and the country are experiencing an economic crisis. “He said. The EU is investing billions of dollars to compete for clean industries. The question now is whether the party will provide the leadership, stability and investment needed to generate further growth, or avoid the global race to net zero.

Louise Hellem, Chief Economist at the CBI, said: The transition to net zero presents an unprecedented opportunity for the UK to tackle climate change while becoming a more resilient and productive economy. [Businesses] I really don't want to see the net zero issue become politicized.

Conservative Chancellor Rishi Sunak, against the advice of scientists, has weakened net zero policies, including the rollout of electric cars and heat pumps, and supported new oil and gas drilling. The UK's renewable energy investment attractiveness index has also recently fallen. Labor leader Keir Starmer recently halved his pledge to invest $28 billion a year in the green economy.

Adriana Curca, Manager at CBI Economics, said: “We often tend to think about the costs associated with a net zero transition, but there are many economic opportunities that have real potential to drive sustainable long-term growth.

The new report analyzed the green economy, including renewable energy, building energy efficiency, electric vehicles, carbon capture technology and green finance. Net zero jobs were found to be on average 10,000 better paying and 50% more productive than the UK average of 35,400, generating 114,300 of total economic activity. The number of net zero businesses in 2023 increased by 4,000 to 23,745.

The report found hotspots for Net Zero activity in some of the most deprived areas in the country, including Hartlepool, Nottingham, Redcar and Cleveland. All are in the poorest 10% of local authorities. Additionally, half of the top 50 net zero hotspots in England and Wales are contested by the Conservative Party in the general election, including High Peak, Cheadle, Derby North and Lancaster and Wyre. It was found to be in the top 50 most marginal seats in .

Adriana Kurca: These [net zero] Jobs go a long way in improving the standard of living in the area.

Thomas Farquhar, of cleantech business Heatio, said: The UK’s net zero economy presents enormous opportunities for new and innovative companies to grow. Disappointingly, we are lagging behind the rest of Europe.

Farquhar said only 1% of homes in the UK had switched to low-carbon dioxide heating, compared to 66% in Norway. And just 5% of suitable homes in the UK have solar panels installed, compared to 16% in the Netherlands.

Britain's National Infrastructure Committee said on Friday the government must move faster to ensure necessary action is taken. [energy] The infrastructure could be delivered over the next 10 years. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in December that the economic benefits of accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy far outweigh the costs.

A London School of Economics report published in January concluded that too much current investment continues in unsustainable economics such as oil and gas and new homes and offices that are not energy efficient.

The UK needs to increase annual public investment by around 1% of GDP at current prices, to around 1% of GDP, to make up for decades of investment shortfalls. There are upfront investment costs, but targeted and temporary borrowing for good public net investment is fiscally responsible.

A Department of Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: We welcome these findings, which validate a world-leading plan to transition the energy industry to cleaner, more renewable energy. We have a clear strategy to revitalize UK industry and reach net zero, with more than 80,000 green jobs supported or in the pipeline from 2020 and more than 200 billion public and private low-carbon investments since 2010.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2024/feb/27/uk-net-zero-economy-grew-in-2023-report-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos