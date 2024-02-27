



CARSON, Calif. (February 26, 2024) The United States women's national team suffered a setback in its 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup group stage final, losing 2-0 to Mexico as Jacqueline Ovalle gave La Tr the lead in the 38th minute and replaced Mayra. Pelayo's right-footed shot in second-half stoppage time was the difference and gave Mexico its second victory against the USWNT.

With this result, the United States finishes second in Group A and will await results from Groups B and C over the next two days before knowing their opponent for the quarterfinal match which will be played on Saturday March 2 or Sunday March 3 , according to the ranking. , at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

U.S. interim head coach Twila Kilgore made seven changes to the team that started Friday's 4-0 win over Argentina, including Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle and Trinity Rodman like four survivors.

At the start of the first half, Mexico deployed the 4-5-1 formation well, sitting in their own defensive end and making it difficult for the United States to string together passes in the attacking third. The defensive posture pushed most of the play into midfield for the first half hour, with neither team managing a shot on target until the 35th minute, when Emily Fox cut in from the left and Mexican goalkeeper Esthefanny Barreras fired a low right-footed effort. sent off for a corner.

Mexico got on the board three minutes later when Karla Nietos' ball was collected by Ovalle who did well to evade American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher at the top of the area before sending a left-footed shot to the bottom of the nets. 38th minute. Catching the USA again in transition, La Tr nearly took a 2-0 lead at halftime when Kiana Palacios played the ball to Nieto in space on the right where the Mexican striker launched a shot from 22 meters which resonated on the crossbar. from the first minute of stoppage time in the first half.

Kilgore made two substitutions to start the second half, inserting Alex Morgan for Sophia Smith and Emily Sonnett for Lynn Williams.

In the 66th minute, Dunn began a good build-up at the back, finding Morgan whose laid-off pass headed towards Rose Lavelle. The midfielder caught Trinity Rodman speeding down the left and into the box, but Mexico's Greta Espinoza made a good tackle to deny the danger.

A minute later, Mexico had another quality chance when Palacios burst into the box on the right and beat two American defenders before sending in a right-footed shot that Abby Dahlkemper deflected. The ball made contact with the shoulder of the American central defender, leading the Mexican players to call for a penalty, but referee Melissa Borjas rejected the appeals.

The United States pushed for the equalizer in the 78th minute when Lindsey Horans' cross from the right was palmed away by Barreras and fell straight to Rodman at the far post, but the striker's weak effort headed towards goal was cleared off the line by Espinoza.

Mexico continued to press for a second goal in the 86th minute, as Mayra Pelayos drilled a right-footed shot from 30 yards forcing Naeher to backtrack before pushing the ball back across the goal line. Diana Ordez took the rebound at the right post, but Naeher was up to it and took it out on a corner.

The United States had a chance in the 89th minute when Morgan played a ball for Rodman on the left, but the American striker sent a weak shot just past the right post.

With the United States looking to equalize, Mexico punished the United States in second-half stoppage time. Tr took a throw-in from the left sideline and Karen Luna sent a pass to Pelayo. Having been given a second chance just minutes after Naeher had denied it, the substitute dribbled straight at Midge Purce before firing a superb shot into the top right corner to ice the 2-0 victory.

GOAL SCORING OVERVIEW:

MEX Jacqueline Ovalle, 38th minute: Following a goal kick, Karla Nieto threw a ball forward for Ovalle Ovalle. Full of speed, the Mexican striker intercepted a clearance attempt from Becky Sauerbrunn before shielding Alyssa Naeher's ball at the top of the area and sending a well-placed shot into the back of the net. United States 0, Mexico 1

MEX Mayra Pelayo (Karen Luna), 90+2 mins: Catching the USA with numbers forward, the ball was played to Mayra Pelayo on the left, who dribbled straight at Midge Purce before unleashing a terrific rocket from the right foot in front of Naeher and in the upper right corner. USA 0, MEX 2 FINAL.

Additional Notes: The USWNT is now 40W-1D-2L against Mexico and 12W-0D-2L in official competitions. The United States' last loss to Mexico came in a 2-1 setback in World Cup qualifying on Nov. 5, 2010, in Cancun. Naeher was credited with two saves that night as she made her 99th international appearance, one cap away from becoming the third goalkeeper in USWNT history to reach the 100 cap milestone. It was the United States' first defeat in regulation since losing to Germany on November 10, 2022, ending a 21-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. The game also marked the United States' first loss in the state of California. -UNITED STATES WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT-

Match: United States Women's National Team vs. Mexico Date: February 26, 2024 Competition: Concacaf Group AV W Gold Cup Location: Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, California Attendance: 11,612 Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. PT (10:15 p.m. ET) Weather: 57 degrees, light rain

Summary of scores: 1 2 FUSA 0 0 0MEX 1 1 2

MEX – Jacqueline Ovalle 38th minuteMEX – Mayra Pelayo (Karen Luna) 90+2

Lineups: United States: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 23-Emily Fox (9-Midge Purce, 71), 2-Abby Dahlkemper, 5-Becky Sauerbrunn, 19-Crystal Dunn; 17-Sam Coffey (15-Korbin Albert, 70 years old), 10-Lindsey Horan (captain), 16-Rose Lavelle (8-Jaedyn Shaw, 78 years old); 22-Trinity Rodman, 11-Sophia Smith (7-Alex Morgan, 46), 6-Lynn Williams (14-Emily Sonnett, 46) Unused substitutes: 18-Casey Murphy, 21-Jane Campbell, 3-Jenna Nighswonger, 4 -Naomi Girma, 12 years old-Tierna Davidson, 13 years old-Olivia Moultrie, 20 years old-Casey KruegerHead coach: Twila Kilgore

MEX: 21-Esthefanny Barreras; 15-Cristina Ferral, 4-Rebeca Bernal (captain), 14-Greta Espinoza; 5-Karen Luna, 8-Alexia Delgado (3-Karina Rodriguez, 82 years old), 16-Karla Nieto, 2-Nicolette Hernández; 11-Jacqueline Ovalle (20-Mayra Pelayo, 81), 9-Kiana Palacios (22-Diana Ordoez, 82), 7-Maria Sanchez (18-Jasmine Casarez, 68)Unused substitutes: 1-Pamela Tajonar, 12-Itzel Gonzalez, 6-Reyna Reyes, 10-Stephany Mayor, 13-Araceli Torres, 17-Natalia Mauleon, 19-Charlyn Corral, 23-Kimberly RodriguezHead coach: Pedro Lopez

Summary of statistics: USA / MEXTShoots: 9 / 13Shoots on goal: 1 / 4Saved: 2 / 1Corners: 1 / 9Fouls: 9 / 9Offside: 2 / 0

Misconduct Summary: USA – Jacqueline Ovalle (Attention) 29th minuteUSA – Karen Luna (Attention) 88

Officials:Referee: Melissa Borjas Pastrana (HON)Assistant Referee 1: Shirley Perello (HON)Assistant Referee 2: Lourdes Noriega (HON)4th Official: Mayary Cartagena (GUA)VAR: Drew Fischer (CAN)AVAR 1: Tatiana Guzman (NCA) ) )

