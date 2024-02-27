Cancer patients suffering from lack of chemotherapy and radiotherapy in the UK, research results | uk news





Cancer survival rates in the UK are 10 to 15 years behind some other countries, according to new research.

A pair of studies compared the frequency with which cancer patients in the UK were treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy with cancer patients in Canada, Norway and Australia.

They found that the UK lagged behind all three countries in treating various types of cancer, and also had a better five-year survival rate.

Dr John Butler, clinical director of the International Cancer Benchmarking Partnership and an ovarian cancer surgeon, said the study showed UK patients were “missing an opportunity” to receive “life-prolonging treatment”. said.

“For many aggressive cancers, including ovarian, lung, and pancreatic cancer, it is important to get a diagnosis and start treatment as soon as possible,” he said.

“The decline in the use of chemotherapy and radiotherapy in the UK could have an impact on the chances of survival, especially for older patients.

“Although we have made progress, the last benchmark showed that UK cancer survival rates are still 10 to 15 years behind the leading countries.”

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

3:00 Can the NHS handle cancer treatment?

In the study, conducted by the International Cancer Benchmarking Partnership and partly funded by Cancer Research UK, researchers looked at more than 780,000 people diagnosed with a variety of cancers between 2012 and 2017. I did.

According to the study results, 29% of colon cancer patients in the UK received chemotherapy during that period, compared to 34% in Canada and Australia, and 31% in Norway, respectively.

Patients with pancreatic cancer had the largest disparity in treatment frequency. In the UK, 27% had received chemotherapy, compared with 41% in Canada, 47% in Norway and 50% in Australia.

Regarding other treatments, 31% of esophageal cancer patients in the UK received radiotherapy, compared with 59%, 53% and 54% in other countries, respectively.

The five-year survival rate for stage 3 colon cancer patients in the UK is 63%, while in Canada and Australia it is 70%, and in Norway it is 71%.

READ MORE:Britishman dies during transatlantic charity walkArsenal footballer trains XL thugs to defend his fortune

The truth is that the UK is struggling to catch up on cancer treatment

It is now expected that around half of the UK population will experience some form of cancer in their lifetime. The number of people with this disease is increasing. From December 2022 to November 2023, approximately 336,000 people received cancer treatment. This is the highest figure ever.

So while it is true that the government says more people are being diagnosed with early-stage cancer and providing more treatment options than ever before, it still lags behind countries with similar healthcare systems when it comes to cancer survival rates. The UK ranks 21st among 34 countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for breast cancer survival and 24th for cervical cancer. This is despite the fact that some screening programs are not available for free in some other countries.

On the positive side, the use of bowel testing has continued to increase over the past decade, and the quality of the tests is improving all the time. Improved targeted testing programs that reach communities and more diagnostic capacity would also be of great help.

But the truth is that we are playing catch-up. The pandemic has had a major impact on early detection and treatment of cancer, but the problems existed before the health crisis and have worsened.

Over the past 11 years, cancer wait times have gotten worse every year.

Cancer waiting times in England in 2023 were the worst on record, with only 64.1% of patients starting treatment within 62 days of suspecting their cancer. This has left almost 100,000 people waiting longer than necessary to receive life-saving treatment. And we know that the longer cancer remains untreated, the less likely it is to recover.

Charity: 'Britain must strive for better'

Commenting on the study, published in Lancet Oncology, Michelle Mitchell, CEO of UK Cancer Research, said: “The UK must strive for the best cancer outcomes in the world.

“Every cancer patient deserves the highest quality care, no matter where they live.”

She added: “Timing is truly everything when it comes to cancer treatment. Behind these statistics are people anxiously waiting to start treatment that is crucial to improving their chances of survival.”

“We can learn a lot from other countries that have strengthened and made real improvements to their cancer services. With a general election just around the corner, the UK government needs to tackle the trends seen in this study and do better for those affected. We have a real opportunity to do something about cancer.”

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker and may use cookies and other technologies. To display this content we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the button below to enable Spreaker cookies or modify your preferences to only allow these cookies once. You can change your settings at any time through your privacy options. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow cookies only once

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “These figures only cover the period 2012 to 2017. Since then we have invested £162m in radiotherapy equipment, including £2.3bn to launch 160 Communities. Significant investment has been made in cancer diagnosis and treatment – ​​diagnostic centers across the UK will help us reach our target of detecting 75% of all cancers at stage 1 or 2 by 2028.

“Reducing waiting lists is one of the government’s top five priorities, and we treated a record number of patients last year. Survival rates are also improving for almost all types of cancer, and we are working to create the first smoke-free cancer. “We will soon enact legislation for this generation – the largest single public health intervention in decades.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/cancer-patients-suffering-as-uk-lags-behind-in-chemo-and-radiotherapy-study-finds-13081814 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos