US claims pre-emptive strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen | News from the Houthis





The military says it destroyed ships and missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen that were targeting the Red Sea.

The United States says it has carried out new strikes against Houthi targets, destroying missiles, unmanned vessels and a drone.

The US military Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the attacks on Monday evening. It said it struck three unmanned surface ships and two anti-ship cruise missiles that were in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, preparing to be launched toward the Red Sea. The drone, an unmanned aerial vehicle, was targeted over water.

CENTCOM claimed the attacks were launched in self-defense, to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for the U.S. Navy and merchant ships.

Red Sea Update February 26

On February 26, between 4:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed three unmanned surface ships (USVs), two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), and a unidirectional attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) pic.twitter.com/UtH2eJuMke

US Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 27, 2024

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control Yemen's most populated areas, have carried out dozens of attacks on ships with commercial ties to the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November.

The group says the attacks are a response to Israeli military operations in Gaza. Despite the US-British retaliation, the country has promised to continue its solidarity campaign with the Palestinians until Israel ends its war on Gaza.

The campaign has disrupted international trade along a route that accounts for about 15 percent of global maritime traffic. Several shipping companies have rerouted their ships around the southern tip of Africa, adding up to two weeks of travel and an additional 3,000 to 6,000 nautical miles (5,556 to 11,112 km).

In January, the United States designated the Houthis as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs), a status given to those considered to threaten the security of the United States.

On Saturday, the United States and the United Kingdom said they struck 18 Houthi sites in eight locations in Yemen, including attacks on underground weapons and missile storage facilities, air defense systems, radars and a helicopter.

In response to the attacks, Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the group, promised that the Houthis would confront the US-British escalation with more qualitative military operations against all hostile targets in the Red and Arabian Seas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/27/us-military-launches-pre-emptive-strikes-against-houthi-targets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos