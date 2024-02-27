'Real risk' Britain will miss out on economic growth without a green plan – CBI economists warn | business news





Britain will “miss out” on economic growth if it does not finally put in place an industrial strategy to green the economy, a leading business group has warned.

As the UK economy has stagnated in recent years, green industries such as renewable energy, green heating and energy storage are growing in value and helping the UK free up more cash, according to economists at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). They say it will happen.

They found that while UK GDP growth last year hovered around 0.1%, the net-zero economy grew by 9% and attracted billions of pounds of private investment.

They argue that private investment is the key to growth.

The UK has pledged to achieve net zero by 2050, but the report comes after Labor backed off its £28bn green investment pledge and the Conservatives launched a rhetorical attack on climate policy.

Net zero means virtually eliminating greenhouse gas emissions and requires changes in almost every sector, from food to housing, transport and construction.

Businesses implementing these changes, including solar panel installers and green finance advisers, added £74 billion to gross value added (GVA) in 2022-23, according to a CBI Economics report. This is larger than the Welsh economy (£66 billion). .

But analysts at CBI Economics and think tank ECIU, which commissioned the report, warned that “the power of future growth is at risk.”

He said that if the UK does not have a 'net zero investment plan', it will lose out to larger economies with clear plans, such as the US or the EU.

CBI chief economist Louise Hellem said: “The green growth prize could deliver up to a £57 billion boost to GDP by 2030, but global competition is increasing.”

She added: “If we can’t outperform our international competitors, we need to outdo them – and the way to do that is through an ambitious policy framework that can really channel capital into Britain’s green industries.”

Mr Hellem said the UK economy was “well placed to become a world leader in this sector” given its “unique combination of advanced manufacturing capabilities, world-leading service industries and energy technology skills”.

“This means investors are actually seeing opportunities in the UK market.”

'Real danger' Britain will miss out on

The cost of achieving net zero is expected to be around £10 billion per year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. This is roughly equivalent to the annual defense budget, but most of the cost is likely to be recovered through savings.

Many of the technologies that scientists believe are essential for the net-zero transition – such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage – remain very expensive.

Adam Berman, deputy director of advocacy at industry group Energy UK, said public investment could “de-risk” these technologies and “focus” private sector cash to drive down prices.

Jess Ralston, of energy think tank ECIU, said: “At a time when the EU and the US have laid out clear plans and are willing to invest on their own, the UK risks missing out on more investment due to negative rhetoric and bypassing net zero. “There is,” he said.

“Investors want certainty, and that comes from stable policies over the long term. Whoever forms the next government must remember this if they want to see the net zero economy continue to grow.”

