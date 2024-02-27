Testing catapults with heavy cars on the next US Navy supercarrier





A new video from a shipbuilder captures catapult tests on the US Navy's next supercarrier and shows heavy, car-like vehicles being launched into Virginia's James River.

The tests are designed to evaluate shipboard catapults and ensure the carrier is ready to launch true fixed-wing aircraft, from fighters such as the F/A-18 Super Hornets to early warning aircraft , including the E-2 Hawkeye.

The video, released last week by Huntington Ingalls Industries, shows the company's Newport News Shipbuilding division performing “dead load” tests on the USS John F. Kennedy's electromagnetic aircraft launch system.

This phase, the shipbuilder explained, involves launching “large, wheeled, car-like structures weighing up to 80,000 pounds to simulate the weight of a real aircraft” from the top of the Kennedy and into the water below.

The vehicles travel more than 300 feet on the track at more than 150 mph, simulating the launch of an airplane. But unlike a plane, they hit the water, sometimes with a skip, like a smooth stone on a river.

The cars are then recovered from the water and relaunched until the conclusion of the tests, which “ensure that the catapults are ready to fulfill their primary purpose: launching all shipboard fixed-wing aircraft flown by the US Navy,” a statement said. HII said in a statement. statement.

During this testing process, the launched wheeled vehicles were showered with messages of encouragement and congratulations from the shipbuilders' families.

A T-45C Goshawk training aircraft attached to Training Air Wing One lands on the USS Gerald R. Ford in 2020. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anton Wendler.

Recent catapult testing, a key part of aircraft carrier readiness, is an important step in the Kennedy's progress.

The Kennedy, the second supercarrier in the Ford class, is named after a unique carrier. It was launched in 2019 after more than a decade of design, development and construction, and cost more than $11 billion, significantly less than Ford's substantial $13 billion price tag.

After the USS Gerald R. Ford, the Kennedy is only the second US Navy aircraft carrier to be equipped with the new Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System, a more efficient mechanism for launching fixed-wing aircraft more efficiently than its steam-powered predecessors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers. .

Problems with this system, as well as other new technologies aboard the Ford-class carriers, helped inflate costs and delay development of the first ship. While new capabilities make the Ford-class supercarriers the crown jewels of the US Navy's aircraft carriers, the military branch has acknowledged missteps in their development, while emphasizing that it has learned lessons from those. errors.

When the USS Gerald R. Ford made its first full deployment last year, an official said, “There have been a handful of new technologies that, frankly, have taken longer than expected, and it won't be not the norm. The official added that “you won't see another six-year gap between delivery of the 'next Ford-class carrier' and its deployment, and we should never do that again.”

Two other Ford-class aircraft carriers, Enterprise and Doris Miller, are under construction in Newport News.

