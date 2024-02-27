Analysis: Delays in construction of new UK power plants lead to energy security crisis point by 2028





By 2028, UK electricity demand is expected to exceed peak-hour safe dispatch and baseload capacity by 7.5GW. Crunch points are the result of delays in introducing new generations into the system, increased power demand, and impending retirement of existing assets. Makes the UK more dependent on intermittent domestic and international developments. Mitigation includes expanding the use of conventional nuclear and dispatchable generation, including biomass, and supporting peak demand reduction.

A new independent analysis of Public First, Mind the gap: Exploring Britains Energy crunch, commissioned by Drax Group (Drax), shows that the UK will reach the point of an energy security crisis by 2028.

Public Firsts research shows that by 2028, a storm of increased demand, decommissioning of existing assets and Hinkley Point C delivery delays will peak demand exceeding peak hour security dispatchable and baseload capacity by 7.5GW.

This shortfall is more than three times the safe curtailment power that Sizewell C can deliver to the system when it completes 2.5 GW, and almost double the 2022 gap (4 GW). Uncertainties about biomass generators providing more than 3 GW of safely dispatchable power threaten to increase the shortfall by almost 50%.

The analysis also shows that the margin between safe total supply and peak demand over the next five years will be tightest in 2028. At this time, total reduced capacity is expected to be only 5 GW above peak hour demand. This represents a significant reduction. (c.-40%) at the average projected headroom (8.5 GW) for 2024-2027.

The scale of the energy crisis will be revealed when National Grid ESO conducts a T-4 capacity market auction to secure enough generation capacity to maintain operations in 2027-28. The margin between the target capacity ESO wants to secure (44 GW) and the generation put up for auction (43.4 GW) is the tightest it has been since the auctions began a decade ago.

The study highlights that energy security will be a key issue in the next congressional term. Without further action to make up the shortfall, the UK will become more reliant on intermittent power from the International Energy Interconnector and renewables such as wind and solar.

The report further states that building new capacity is unlikely to have a significant impact over time and that to deliver certainty, governments should:

Expand the use of existing baseload generation assets that provide safe capacity, including nuclear power plants scheduled for retirement, and agree to transitional measures for biomass operators planning to install bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology. Work to reduce peak demand by encouraging flexibility and installing more home insulation. Richard Gwilliam, BECCS Program Director at Drax Groups UK said:

Providing energy security is a critical, long-term challenge for all governments. The need to address climate change and rapidly decarbonize the economy while also sustaining it makes the problem even more acute.

This study shows that the UK is facing a power generation crisis. Demand will exceed the supply of safe dispatchable and base load capacity, forcing the UK to rely on intermittent forms of generation. To keep the lights on, part of the solution is extending the life of existing power generation assets. Drax Power Station and our pumped storage and hydro plants already provide safe, renewable electricity to millions of homes and businesses, but there is more we can do.

Drax plans to significantly expand the generating capacity of its Cruachan pumped storage plant in Scotland, some of which could help bridge the power gap. Additionally, if appropriate transitional support is secured, the project to deliver two BECCS units at the Selby site will support energy security and decarbonization through the crisis and into the future.

Daisy Powell-Chandler, head of energy and environment at Public First, said:

Failure of new nuclear and offshore wind power generation, retirement of generation assets, and increasing electricity demand will create an energy crisis point by 2028. However, the task of turning on the lights has not been confirmed. Policymakers have a variety of tools at their disposal. We work to ensure a safer, more diverse and sustainable energy system in the future.

As part of the research, Public First surveyed UK residents to better understand public perceptions of energy security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The poll found that energy security remains high on the public agenda, with 46% of respondents thinking the risk of energy shortages this winter will be moderately high and nearly 41% thinking the risk of energy shortages is increasing. It turns out that it is.

end

Notes to editors: Research information:

A link to the report can be found here

Media Contact:

Andy LowMedia ManagerE: [email protected]Phone: 07841 068 415

About Drax:

Drax Groups' (Drax) purpose is to enable a zero-carbon, low-cost energy future, and in 2019 it announced its world-leading ambition to become carbon negative by 2030 using bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology. I did.

Draxs c.3,500 employees are active in three main areas of activity: power generation, electricity sales to corporate customers, compressed wood pellet production and third party supply. For more information, please visit www.drax.com.

Development:

Drax owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power generation assets in England and Scotland. Its assets include the UK's largest power station, based in Selby, North Yorkshire, which supplies 4% of the UK's electricity needs.

The conversion of the Drax power station to use sustainable biomass instead of coal has made it the UK's largest renewable power station. It is also where Drax is testing its negative emissions technology BECCS within its Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) incubation area.

Pumped storage, hydro and energy from Scotland's waste assets include Cruachan Power Station, a flexible pumped storage facility within Mount Ben Cruachan.

The group also aims to build on its BECCS innovations at its Drax power station, with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions by 4 million tonnes per year from newly built BECCS outside the UK by 2030, and is currently developing models for the North American and European markets. We are developing. .

Pellet production and supply:

The Group has 18 operating pellet plants and development facilities with a nameplate production capacity of approximately 5 million tonnes per annum.

Drax is targeting a production capacity of 8 million tonnes by 2030, which will require developing more than 3 million tonnes of new biomass pellet production capacity. Pellets are produced using materials sourced from sustainably managed working forests and supplied to third-party customers in Europe and Asia for renewable power production.

The Draxs pellet plant supplies biomass for use at its own power station in North Yorkshire, England, producing flexible, renewable power for homes and businesses in the UK, as well as customers in Europe and Asia.

customer:

Drax supplies renewable electricity to UK businesses and provides a range of energy-related services including energy optimization and electric vehicle strategy and management.

For more information, please visit our website at www.energy.drax.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.drax.com/press_release/analysis-delays-to-building-new-uk-power-generation-creates-energy-security-crunch-point-in-2028/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos