UK weather: Map shows where rain will fall as February forecast to be wettest in 258 years

More showers are set to fall in parts of England this week after the wettest February in 258 years.

Rain and clouds are moving in from the north on Tuesday, but are expected to ease throughout the day, according to the Met Office forecast.

Intermittent showers will continue throughout this week, but intermittent clear weather will continue.

There will be occasional heavy rain this week, but it won't be as wet as most of February, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said.

Overall, 129mm of rain – two-and-a-half times the average of 48mm – will soak Britain by the end of the month, making it the wettest February in 250 years, according to preliminary figures from the Met Office.

Tuesday will start with fog and fog lifting as rain and clouds settle from the northwest.

The most persistent showers are expected to fall in Scotland and Northern Ireland in the early morning as the rain moves into the UK.

(Meteorological Administration)

The rain will continue to move through the country, covering the Midlands and parts of south-west England.

There are currently around 150 flood warnings and 55 flood warnings in place.

Bands of rain will continue to move across the country, covering parts of the UK by the afternoon and weakening along the way.

(Meteorological Administration)

Some areas, such as areas around Manchester and Glasgow, could see rainfall amounts of up to 4mm per hour, while others could see amounts of 0.5-2mm.

However, the rain is expected to gradually weaken as it moves, followed by clear skies and heavy showers.

The rain is expected to ease in the evening, with showers expected in the southeast.

(Meteorological Administration)

Temperatures across the country are expected to remain in the single digits, similar to the average temperature this year.

There was a chill in the air over the weekend, and as we start the week it's a little colder than it has been recently. But temperatures are only about average for the year, Burkill said.

However, mercury levels will increase slightly over the next few days as a low pressure system brings in warm air.

The jet stream will move across the UK over the next few days before shifting position as it pushes slightly towards the northeast, allowing more moderate and warm air to pass through, he said.

So, temperatures will rise further towards the middle of the week.

But the Bureau of Meteorology said the mercury would fall again on Friday as air flows back in from the Arctic.

