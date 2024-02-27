US Army cuts troops by 24,000 amid recruiting shortfall





As the U.S. military struggles to recruit, the service is reducing its troop strength by about 24,000 troops in a restructuring it says will help it fight in future wars.

The nearly 5% of jobs lost will mainly concern positions that remain empty and not the soldiers themselves, according to an army document released Tuesday.

“The Army is not asking current Soldiers to leave. As the Army builds its troop strength over the next few years, most installations will likely see an increase in the number of Soldiers actually stationed there,” said l 'army.

Most of the eliminated jobs are related to counterinsurgency positions that grew during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan but are not in high demand today.

The U.S. military is reducing its troop levels by about 5 percent, or 24,000 troops, in an effort to restructure its service to be better prepared for future wars. (Yauhen Yerchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

About 10,000 positions will also be eliminated from cavalry squadrons, Stryker brigade combat teams, infantry brigade combat teams and security force assistance brigades, which are used to train foreign forces.

The military “is currently significantly overstructured,” according to the document, and there are not enough soldiers to fill existing units. The service also seeks to optimize for large-scale or multi-domain combat operations, moving away from a close-combat and counterinsurgency structure.

The U.S. military missed its 2023 recruiting goals by 41,000 people, entering the new year facing a recruiting crisis, a Pentagon official said in December. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, file)

The service is currently structured to have up to 494,000 troops, but the total number of troops on active duty is about 445,000. The new plan urges Army leaders to recruit enough troops until fiscal year 2029 to reach the goal of 470,000 troops on active duty.

Despite these reductions, the Army said it plans to add 7,500 more troops for other critical missions, including air defense and counter-drone units, as well as five new task forces around the world equipped with enhanced cybersecurity, intelligence and long-range strike capabilities.

The U.S. military missed its 2023 recruiting goals by 41,000 people, entering the new year facing a recruiting crisis, a Pentagon official said in December.

At the House Armed Services Committee hearing in December, military leaders said a competitive job market, lower eligibility requirements and school closures due to COVID-19 had impacted their ability to recruit, among other things.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

