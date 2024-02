British ship sinks in Red Sea after Houthi rebel attack – US Navy offers help | world news

The British-registered Rubymar cargo ship appears to be drifting north after the Houthi attack, with new footage showing it barely afloat.

Satellite images and locations shared by authorities show movements in the Red Sea over the past nine days.

The Belize-flagged ship Rubymar was attacked by Houthi missiles in the Bab al Mandeb Strait on Sunday, February 18.

The last location transmitted was on the day of the attack. Afterwards, it moved about 70km north.

Image: Map shows Rubymar's location for the last 9 days.

Navigational warnings to other vessels in the area indicate that Rubymar is drifting unmanned. The warning says the light does not come on.

The ship's owner, Blue Fleet Group, told Sky News the US Navy had offered to help tow the vessel to the nearest port that could accommodate it, but added that negotiations were ongoing.

Image: The Belize-flagged ship Rubymar was hit by a Houthi missile in the Bab al Mandeb Strait. Photo: Al-Jumhuriya TV

The Rubymar is carrying 22,000 tonnes of fertilizer, which is believed to be volatile.

Blue Fleet Group CEO Roy Khoury said Monday there was a “small fuel leak” and they were trying to fix it before it was towed.

Image: Satellite images taken Monday by Planet Labs show Rubymar still partially floating in the Red Sea.

Khoury added that the group was considering introducing work ships to try to plug the hole caused by Houthi missiles.

The 24 crew members were forced to abandon ship on the day of the attack. The crew was from Syria, Egypt, India and the Philippines. They were rescued by the Djibouti Port Authority

Houthi rebels claimed they sank the ship last week.

Image: The shipowner said he was trying to contract a tugboat to tow the stricken vessel to a safe port. Photo: Al-Jumhuriya TV

The United States, Britain and other allies have been conducting airstrikes against Houthi military targets across Yemen over the past month.

The counteroffensive does not appear to undermine the fighters' campaign against shipping in the region, which they say is aimed at showing Palestinian support for the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Data and Forensics team is a multi-skilled department dedicated to delivering transparent journalism on Sky News. We collect, analyze, and visualize data to tell data-driven stories. We combine traditional reporting techniques with advanced analysis of satellite imagery, social media and other open source information. Through multimedia storytelling, we aim to better explain the world while showing how journalism is done.

