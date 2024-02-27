US allows China to increase passenger flights to 50 per week as summer season approaches





Hong Kong CNN —

Washington will allow Chinese airlines to further increase their direct passenger flights to the United States, as it takes another step in gradually restoring air services that had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and a dispute on air transport between the two countries.

Starting March 31, Chinese carriers will be able to operate 50 weekly round-trip flights to and from the United States, up from 35 currently, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) said in a statement on Monday.

But even with that increase, it still represents just a fraction of the more than 150 weekly round trips allowed by each camp before restrictions were imposed in early 2020 due to the coronavirus.

The DOT said it made the decision after evaluating market conditions and considering the public interest.

This is a significant step forward in the continued normalization of the US-China market in anticipation of the summer 2024 traffic season, the statement said.

This decision marks the fifth time that the American regulator has increased the quota granted to Chinese carriers after China reopened after the health crisis. The premiere took place in May 2023.

The gradual resumption of the US-China air route is a positive catalyst for the summer peak in outbound traffic and improved costs as it increases the use of wide-body aircraft, analysts said on Tuesday. Citi in a research note.

The DOT said it was in talks with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) about a phased reopening of bilateral air services.

These services plunged following the emergence of Covid-19 in 2020. By February of that year, most US airlines had suspended flights to China due to fears over the coronavirus.

The following month, the CAAC reduced international flights to China, citing the need to curb imported Covid-19 cases. Foreign carriers that still served the country were limited to a single weekly flight. Those who had previously interrupted their services were not allowed entry at all.

The Chinese regulator's decision, which effectively banned many airlines from flying to China, sparked a dispute between Beijing and Washington. That further strained relations that had already deteriorated over questions about the origin of the pandemic and Beijing's decision to tighten its grip on Hong Kong.

In response to restrictions imposed by Beijing, the Trump administration announced in June 2020 that it would block Chinese airlines from flying to or from the United States.

Although both sides changed their rules following negotiations, the number of flights between the United States and China still declined significantly during the pandemic.

After China removed most of its Covid-related restrictions in December 2022, the DOT announced in May 2023 that it would allow Chinese airlines to increase their weekly round-trip flights to the United States from eight to 12, marking the first increase in three years. This number was equal to the number of flights Beijing had authorized for U.S. carriers.

Since then, the DOT has increased the quota three more times before increasing on Monday.

Last August, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited Beijing and said she wanted to promote people-to-people exchanges with a focus on travel and tourism.

Before Covid, as many as 3 million Chinese travelers visited the United States each year, contributing more than $30 billion to the U.S. economy. We look forward to welcoming Chinese group trips to the United States again, she said in a statement released at the time.

But challenges to full travel restoration still exist.

In February 2023, two U.S. senators urged the Biden administration to block Chinese airlines and other non-U.S. carriers from flying over Russia on U.S. routes because it gives them an advantage in fuel consumption and flight time , according to Reuters.

In June, Reuters reported that newly authorized flights by Chinese airlines were effectively avoiding Russian airspace to the United States.

Russia has banned U.S. and foreign airlines from flying over its airspace, in retaliation for Washington closing its skies to Russia in March 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine.

