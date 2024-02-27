How does cancer care in the UK compare to other countries?





Patients in the UK also had to wait a long time to receive treatment, but this varied depending on where they lived.

The average time to start chemotherapy during the study period was shortest in England (48 days) and longest in Scotland (65 days). Northern Ireland had the shortest average time to start radiotherapy (53 days). Wales (81 days) and Scotland (79 days) had the longest.

Lead researcher Professor Georgios Lyratzopoulos, from University College London, said the study builds on more than a decade of ICBP research into how cancer diagnosis and treatment differs internationally.

We already know that cancer survival rates in the UK lag behind countries such as Australia and Canada, and this analysis of two leading cancer treatments highlights one possible reason.

With cancer cases expected to rise in the UK, the NHS must be equipped to provide the best care to patients. The cancer care landscape is changing at a rapid pace, but capacity issues and system pressures mean that not all patients can benefit from specialized cancer care.

Improving cancer outcomes in the UK requires continued investigation into the factors driving international changes in care. Better data collection is key to this.

What do we do about this?

Chemotherapy and radiotherapy are the mainstays of cancer treatment, although not all patients need them. It is estimated that around four in 10 cancer patients in the UK will need radiotherapy as part of their treatment.

Some cancer patients need time to prepare for treatment, but waiting too long can worsen stress and anxiety levels, and for some patients, the cancer may continue to grow.

However, addressing these differences in treatment use across countries requires understanding what causes them.

For example, delays in starting treatment in the UK are partly due to the UK government's lack of long-term planning for cancer in recent decades. Staffing and capacity pressures across the UK healthcare system due to lack of long-term planning are another barrier to providing world-class care to patients.

Workforce will be one of the research topics addressed in the next phase of ICBP's research, and the partnership hopes to find out how the best-performing jurisdictions are mitigating this issue.

But the urgent crisis over cancer care in the UK can be turned into a long-term plan to deliver needed investment and reform to the NHS.

longer, better life

Cancer Research UK's manifesto 'Longer, better lives' calls on the UK government to dramatically improve cancer survival rates in the UK.

A key part of this is taking a strategic approach to addressing care changes. If implemented, these manifesto policies could help prevent 20,000 cancer deaths each year by 2040.

Additionally, a strategic approach was needed to address changes in care. Better data collection and investment in clinical audits and quality improvement will help us understand and address reasons for differences in access to timely, high-quality care.

With cancer cases expected to rise in the UK, demand for treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy will increase significantly. And a wider range of people are likely to need cancer treatment, including older people who need more complex health care.

UK CEO Michelle Mitchell said the UK must strive to achieve world-leading results.

All cancer patients deserve the highest quality care, regardless of where they live. However, the study shows that UK patients are treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy less frequently than in comparable countries.

Timing is very important in cancer treatment. Behind these statistics are people anxiously waiting to begin treatment that is important to improve their chances of survival.

We can learn a lot from other countries that have strengthened and substantially improved their cancer services. With the general election just around the corner, the UK government has a real opportunity to buck the trends seen in this study and do better for people suffering from cancer.

* ICBP SURVMARK-2 data, age-standardized 5-year net survival rate, both men and women, ages 15 to 99, colorectal cancer, 2010 to 2014.

