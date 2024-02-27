The U.S. government could sue Warren Buffett's utility PacifiCorp for nearly $1 billion in wildfire-related costs





The U.S. government is threatening to sue PacifiCorp, a unit of Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway, to recoup nearly $1 billion in costs related to the 2020 wildfires in southern Oregon and northern California, although the company attempts to negotiate a settlement.

The potential lawsuits were revealed Monday in an annual report filed by PacifiCorps' Iowa parent company, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, two days after Buffett lamented the conglomerates' utilities division's disappointing results in his annual letter to investors. shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. The new liability comes after the utility already agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in fire-related lawsuits.

In its annual report, Berkshire Hathaway Energy said the U.S. Department of Justice told the company it was seeking $625 million for firefighting and cleanup costs related to the Archie Creek fires and of Susan Creek in September 2020. The Oregon Department of Justice said it is also seeking $109 million in damages related to those fires.

On top of that, the U.S. Forest Service required PacfiCorp to pay $356 million for firefighting costs and damages related to the Slater Fire that started in California but also crossed the border into Oregon.

These fires are among the worst natural disasters in Oregon history. They killed nine people, burned more than 1,875 square miles (4,856 square kilometers), and destroyed more than 5,000 homes and other structures.

The Oregon lawsuits claim that PacifiCorp negligently failed to cut off power to its 600,000 customers during a wind storm over Labor Day weekend in 2020, despite warnings from company executives. state and senior fire officials, and that its power lines caused multiple fires.

Representatives for PacifiCorp and Berkshire Hathaway Energy declined to comment on the new responsibilities. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the potential lawsuits.

Berkshire, based in Omaha, Nebraska, estimates its utilities face at least $8 billion in claims in all wildfire lawsuits already filed in Oregon and California, although damages could be doubled, or even tripled, in some of these cases and that some lawsuits do not mention a dollar amount.

These costs, combined with the uncertain regulatory environment in Western states where wildfires have become more frequent, make it harder for utilities like PacifiCorp to decide when it makes sense to invest in new power plants. electricity and large-scale transmission lines.

It will be many years before we know the final tally of BHE (Berkshire Hathaway Energys) wildfire losses and can make intelligent decisions about whether to make future investments in vulnerable Western states, Buffett said in his letter. It remains to be seen whether the regulatory environment will change elsewhere.

Buffett said that in extreme cases, such as with Pacific Gas and Electric in California or Hawaiian Electric, utilities could face bankruptcy and the country may have to decide whether to turn to public energy if investors private sector are no longer willing to take the risks associated with the public service sector. .

