The United States is poised to become a major manufacturer of cutting-edge logic chips, Raimondo says





U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo testifies during the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee hearing titled “Chips on the Table: A Year-long Review of CHIPS and Science Act,” in the Rayburn Building in Washington, DC, on September 19. 2023.

Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

WASHINGTON The Biden administration aims to make the United States a major manufacturer of advanced semiconductor chips before 2030 to compete in the global market, increase national security and create more jobs, the Commerce Secretary said Monday , Gina Raimondo.

“Our investments in cutting-edge logic chip manufacturing will enable this country to produce about 20 percent of the world's cutting-edge logic chips by the end of the decade,” Raimondo said during a speech at the Study Center strategic and international. .

“It’s a big deal,” she added. “Why is this so bad? Because guys, today we are at zero.”

The announcement comes a year after the U.S. Department of Commerce opened funding applications for the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, including $39 billion in manufacturing incentives, and Raimondo outlined his goals by 2030 .Among them was the design and production of the world's most advanced chips. in at least two new clusters of purpose-built manufacturing plants.

The plan will result in “hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs,” Raimondo said Monday.

According to McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, cutting-edge logic semiconductor chips are used in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and machine learning.

“When we started, generative AI wasn’t even really in our vocabulary,” Raimondo said.

“Now it’s everywhere,” she says. “It takes tens of thousands of cutting-edge semiconductor chips to form a single large language model.”

Chips with node sizes of 14 nanometers or less are considered cutting-edge, according to McKinsey. Nanometers refer to the size of an individual transistor on a chip, and smaller transistors mean that more transistors can be packed onto a chip, meaning that reducing the nanometer size can result in a semi -more powerful and efficient driver.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which makes chips for companies such as Apple and Nvidia, is currently the world's largest and most advanced contract chip manufacturer.

But China is “playing an increasingly ambitious role in increasing its own chip production,” Raimondo said.

Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation appears to have defied U.S. sanctions in recent months by manufacturing advanced chips and is preparing to produce five-nanometer chips for technology company Huawei.

The United States took steps last October to prevent American chipmakers from selling advanced chips to China, and SMIC has been on the Commerce Department's blacklist since 2020.

National security concerns are part of the reason Commerce will decline to fund a significant portion of the more than 600 expressions of interest from companies seeking to participate in the CHIPS Act, Raimondo said.

“Our job is to make targeted investments in the relentless pursuit of achieving our national security objectives,” she said.

“Early on, we said we would invest about $28 billion of the $39 billion program in incentives for cutting-edge chip manufacturing,” Raimondo added. “While that seems like a lot of money, leading companies alone have asked for more than $70 billion.”

