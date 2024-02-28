Escalation fears among Yemenis in the UK due to UK-Houthi conflict | Israel Gaza War News





LONDON, England When Britain and the United States launched joint attacks on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen in January, British Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was intended to be a limited, single action.

However, there were several more strikes after that.

More activity is expected to come as the Houthis pledge to continue their campaign to disrupt Red Sea shipping.

There is a small but significant Yemeni diaspora community of around 80,000 people in the UK.

The first Yemenis to arrive in the northern city of Liverpool in the early 1900s were sailors and their families.

Today, about 11,000 Yemenis live in the city. Recent events are distressing for the community, which has roots in Britain but still has deep ties to Yemen.

Ahmed Hamood, who runs a shop in Liverpool, told Al Jazeera by phone that he was shocked and worried when he heard about the strike.

The good news is that it is currently limited to military bases and is no longer spreading to cities. We have a large family there, so of course we are worried. Yemen has seen so much violence and conflict in recent years that it is a powder keg that could easily reignite.

The crisis began in November after Israel launched an offensive against Gaza following a Hamas-led attack on October 7. Houthis launched missile and drone attacks targeting shipping in the Red Sea, most of which were intercepted in response from the United States and Israel.

The group said its campaign was retaliation for Israel's actions and Western support in the Gaza Strip, territory controlled by Hamas. Leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said his army was ready to commit hundreds of thousands of soldiers to join the Palestinian people and fight their enemies.

Israel's operation in Gaza, which killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians, came in retaliation for Hamas-led attacks in early October that killed 1,139 people. Israel has said it wants to crush what Western powers consider a terrorist organization, but human rights groups, international organizations and some world leaders were surprised by the high civilian death toll.

Analysts suggest that the Yemen campaign has significantly boosted support for the Houthis domestically, given the deep sentiment against the Palestinian movement.

This is also reflected in the views of some in the diaspora.

The majority of Yemenis are opposed to the Houthis, whose plans in Yemen are dividing the country and are influenced by the Iranian regime, said Najib al-Hakimi, a British Yemeni who runs a community organization in Liverpool. But in this particular case, many Yemenis agree with what the Houthis are doing. This is retaliation for what is happening in Gaza and an attempt to help our brothers, the Palestinians.

The Houthis are an Iran-linked group that emerged in the 1980s in response to Saudi Arabia's influence in Yemen. After the group overthrew the president in 2014, Yemen was plunged into a catastrophic civil war.

By the end of 2021, 377,000 people have died and 4 million have been displaced, according to UN estimates. The 2022 ceasefire significantly reduced violence, and fighting has not resumed despite the ceasefire officially expiring.

This is difficult for us, especially as we think about all the members of the Yemeni community in the UK and our families back home. “They still have friends and family in Yemen,” al-Hakimi said. However, strikes are very limited. Not the whole country. There are just certain places. The feeling in the community is that limited strikes will make no difference because Yemen is already destroyed.

However, some are concerned that the civil war could resume.

The Houthis claim to have recruited tens of thousands of new fighters since they began operating in the Red Sea.

Some analysts fear this surge in recruitment could shift the balance of power in Yemen and prevent a lasting ceasefire in the civil war.

What worries me most is whether American and British airstrikes could trigger different sides of the civil war to take up arms again, said Amina Ali, a British-Yemeni student living in Liverpool.

The war lasted eight or nine years, and less than two years have passed since the armistice agreement was signed. Closer to the surface, Yemen's healthcare system is all too fragile. While I am proud that our country is doing something to advocate for the people of Gaza despite all the problems we face in Yemen, I worry that it will have a wider impact.

Today, the Houthis control most of the west, including the Red Sea coastline.

The Red Sea is one of the world's densest shipping waterways, located south of the Suez Canal, the most important waterway linking Europe with Asia and East Africa.

The costs of rerouting commercial ships have been significant and there are concerns that continued disruption could have a serious impact on global trade.

Despite numerous US-UK airstrikes, the Houthis show no signs of backing down. They recently announced a ban on ships linked to Israel, the US and the UK from sailing in the surrounding waters.

The United States and Britain do not think the war will escalate because they do not want another war in Yemen or an expansion into the wider region, al-Hakimi said. But at the same time, I think the Houthis will not stop unless the war in Gaza stops. And many people think it's legal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/27/uk-yemeni-diaspora-houthi-attacks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos