



A uniformed airman who burned himself alive to protest the U.S. role in Israeli military strikes in Gaza was an anarchist who grew up in a strict religious sect with ties to a school in Canada that controlled, intimidated and humiliated students, it was reported. Tuesday.

Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty U.S. Air Force airman from San Antonio, Texas, died at a hospital Sunday several hours after dousing himself with a flammable liquid and setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC.

Bushnell, 25, live-streamed the self-immolation on the social media platform Twitch, declaring he would no longer be complicit in genocide and shouting Liberate Palestine before lighting the fire.

Less than two weeks before the episode, Bushnell and a friend spoke by telephone about the sacrifices that were necessary for them to be effective as anarchists, the Washington Post reported Monday, after speaking with several people who knew him .

Bushnell did not mention anything violent or self-sacrificing during the call, the Post said, citing his friend.

But on Sunday morning, just before setting himself on fire around 1 p.m. in front of the embassy on International Drive, he sent a text message to his friend, whom the Post did not name to protect his anonymity. I hope you understand. I love you, Bushnell wrote. This doesn't even make sense, but I feel like I'm going to miss you.

He also sent his friend a copy of his will, the newspaper adds. In the will, Bushnell gave his cat to a neighbor and root beers in his refrigerator to the friend.

According to the Air Force, Bushnell was a cyber defense operations specialist with the 531st Intelligence Support Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio. He had been on active duty since May 2020. And he was scheduled to be released in May after a four-year term.

The Post spoke with some people who described his upbringing at a religious compound in Orleans, Massachusetts, run by a Benedictine monastic religious group called the Community of Jesus. He was a young man who loved karaoke and Lord of the Rings, they said.

The Church, however, has a darker side, at least according to a lawsuit filed in Canada by former students of a now-shuttered Ontario school, where many of the officials are believed to be members of the U.S.-based religious group, according to the Post.

These officials, according to the students, led a charismatic cult that created an environment of control, intimidation, and humiliation that fostered and inflicted lasting harm on its students.

The school and church have denied the allegations. But an appeals court last year awarded the former students C$10.8 million (US$8 million).

Susan Wilkins, who left the church in 2005 when she said Bushnell was still a member, told the Post that it was common for members of the Community of Jesus to join the military, a group of high control to another group of high control.

At the time of his death, Bushnell planned to return to civilian life in May. He told another friend, as cited by the Post, that he was considering leaving the Air Force early to take a stand against what he saw as state-sponsored violence, particularly support American to Israel in Gaza. But he decided he was close enough to the end of his contract that he could stick it out.

Southern New Hampshire University officials said Bushnell enrolled in an online computer science course in August 2023 and is enrolled for a new term starting next week.

In the United States, you can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to 988, chat at 988lifeline.org, or text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor. In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on the freephone number 116 123, or by email at [email protected] or [email protected]. In Australia, the Lifeline crisis helpline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines are available at befrienders.org.

