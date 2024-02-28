Biden wants the US to make 20% of all high-end chips by the end of the decade





The Biden administration has set an ambitious new goal for the United States: to produce 20% of the world's most advanced semiconductor chips by the end of the decade.

Achieving that goal set by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in a speech Monday morning would be a dramatic turnaround for the United States.

It currently makes 0% of so-called cutting-edge logic chips, which are considerably more powerful than older generation semiconductors, making them crucial for everything from mobile phones to AI to quantum computing .

“It’s an important number, yes,” Raimondo said of the 20 percent goal during a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The Biden administration hopes to help the country reach this ambitious goal through investments set aside by an 18-month-old law called the CHIPS and Science Act.

The legislation authorizes the White House to spend $50 billion in taxpayer money, including $39 billion earmarked specifically for manufacturing, to try to revive the U.S. manufacturing industry in the coming years.

Raimondo oversees the funds and says she will focus on helping projects come online within this decade, a challenge for some of these incredibly complex efforts that require specialized equipment and supply chains.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in November at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in California. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) (Kent Nishimura via Getty Images)

Not all businesses are happy with what they receive. The 2030 target means many proposals with a longer deadline will not receive a grant, Raimondo said. Others may receive less than half of what they requested due to limited funds.

“These are difficult negotiations; this is our job,” she said.

Raimondo oversees a team of more than 200 people charged with implementing legislation designed to address America's declining share of semiconductor manufacturing.

America produced nearly 40% of the world's chips in 1990, but less than 10% are made in the United States today, according to the White House.

The situation is even worse for the world's most advanced semiconductors: 100% of them are currently manufactured abroad, mainly in Taiwan.

The story continues

So far, three small manufacturing awards have been awarded to BAE Systems (BAESY), Microchip Technology and GlobalFoundries (GFS).

But the vast majority of the work building these cutting-edge chips will fall to giant players who are still waiting for their rewards to be finalized. Intel (INTC), which is building a new factory in Ohio, is reportedly in talks for up to $10 billion of that government money.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is another likely beneficiary, and Raimondo signaled Monday that it may be in line for help.

She called the company's proposed project in Arizona “groundbreaking” and praised it for investing in the United States, promising: “We're going to make sure it succeeds.”

Ben Werschkul is Yahoo Finance's Washington correspondent.

Click here to read political news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/biden-wants-the-us-to-make-20-of-all-high-end-chips-by-end-of-the-decade-182847439.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos