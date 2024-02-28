



CHICAGO (February 27, 2024) The United States men's national team will face world power Brazil in the second edition of the Allstate Continental Clsico on June 12 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Allstate Continental Clsico is an annual event that features the USMNT hosting a top opponent from North, Central or South America, and this year's match will be a key part of the states' preparations -United for the prestigious Copa Amrica 2024. The announcement was made live during the NBA on the TNT Tuesday Pregame Show.

The match will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock and on Primera's Ftbol radio. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with kickoff set for 7:07 p.m. Fans can follow the USMNT on Twitter (@USMNT), Instagram (@USMNT), Facebook and the official US Soccer app.

Having the opportunity to play against Brazil is special. When we talk about wanting to compete against the best teams in the world, we can't ask for better than Brazil. With their extremely talented player pool and rich history of success on the world stage, this will certainly be a great warm-up match for the Copa America, said USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter. Fan support in Orlando has always been exceptional, and when you take on the five-time World Cup champions at Camping World Stadium, it should be even more electric.

The second edition of the Allstate Continental Clsico hosts another premier competition as the USMNT takes on five-time world champions Brazil for the first time since 2018. Currently ranked No. 5 in the FIFA World Rankings, the Brazil reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup before falling on penalties to eventual bronze medalists Croatia. This summer, the Seleo are aiming for their 10th Copa Amrica title after finishing second in 2021 and reaching the podium in 2019. The Allstate Continental Clsico will mark the United States' first match at Camping World Stadium since January 1998, when they beat Sweden 1-0 on a goal from Roy Wegerle.

The Allstate Continental Clsico kicked off last year with a replay of North America's fiercest rivalry – the United States and Mexico – on April 19 in Glendale, Arizona. USMNT's Jess Ferreira equalized late to draw 1-1 with rivals El Tri. 56,000 fans.

The design and branding of the Allstate Continental Clsico was led by the US Soccers branding and creative team. The badge takes inspiration from traditional American sports logos, while the font is a nod to Hispanic culture. The red lines represent the USA and the gray lines represent the adversary.

TICKETS

Tickets for the June 12 game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando go on sale to the public on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

The pre-sale for this match will begin on Wednesday, February 28 at 10 a.m. ET and will continue until Friday, March 1 at 8 a.m. ET.

Circle members who support the US Soccer Development Fund can benefit from one-on-one customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact [email protected] for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALES FOR AMERICAN FOOTBALL INSIDERS

For the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming US Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

Pre-sale schedule for the USMNT vs. Brazil in Orlando, Florida. Sales Calendar Presale Start Date and Time Circle Insiders Presale (Circle Insiders) Wednesday, February 28 | 10:00 a.m. local time, VIP Insiders Presale (VIP Insiders) Wednesday, February 28 | 1 p.m. local time Premium Insiders Presale (Premium and Premium Family Insiders) Wednesday, February 28 | 4 p.m. local time, Standard Insiders Presale (Standard Insiders) Thursday, February 29 | 1 p.m. local time Visa Presale (Visa cardholders only) Thursday, February 29 | 4 p.m. local time, public sale Friday March. 1 | 10:00 a.m. local time AGAINST SELEO

One of the most successful international soccer teams, Brazil will provide a real test for the United States ahead of the 2024 Copa Amrica. The USMNT is 1-18-0 against the all-time Seleo, the only victory came in the 1998 Concacaf Gold Cup, a 1–0 triumph as Brazil competed in the region's continental championship as a guest nation. Goalkeeper Kasey Keller turned in a legendary performance in Los Angeles, making 10 saves against Brazil's vaunted attack while Preki scored the winning goal in the second half.

The nations last met in September 2018, a 2-0 defeat for the United States in East Rutherford, New Jersey, while the all-time series dates back to 1930. Brazil won the Copa America on nine occasions and was included in Group D alongside Colombia. , Paraguay and the winner of the Costa Rica-Honduras qualifying playoff match which will be played on March 23.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY

Orlando has served as a stronghold for the USMNT in recent years, with the United States posting a 7-2-0 record in the city. The United States is a perfect 6-0-0 at Orlando City SC's Inter&Co Stadium, with many of those victories coming in major official competitions. Most recently, the United States defeated El Salvador 1-0 on March 27, 2023 to clinch their place in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League Final, where they won their second consecutive title. The City Beautiful also hosted a key World Cup qualifying match against Panama on March 27, 2022, where a Christian Pulisic hat trick led the United States to a 5–1 victory and on the verge of clinching a place for Qatar 2022.

We look forward to partnering with Florida Citrus Sports to bring this special event to life.” Camping World Stadium is the perfect host for one of the largest international friendlies in Orlando's history, said David Wright, U.S. Soccer's chief commercial officer. We are also excited to work with Orange County, the City of Orlando and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission to make this event a showcase for the destination.

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people against life's uncertainties with a wide range of protections for automobiles, homes, electronics and identity theft. Products are available through an extensive distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and in the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan You are in good hands with Allstate. For more information, visit www.allstate.com.

About the United States Soccer Federation

Founded in 1913, US Soccer has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for over 100 years. As U.S. Soccer looks to the future in a moment of unprecedented opportunity, we have aligned our efforts around five strategic pillars: Growing the game by increasing youth and adult participation and accessibility to the sport; Promote the best playing environments thanks to the quality of referees and coaches, increase the safety of the DEIB and participants; Develop winning teams through solidified paths and success in professional leagues; Develop the football economy to fuel reinvestment by increasing membership, fandom and commercial success; and Building a world-class organization through a revitalized structure and culture, top talent, DEIB advancements, and more. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

