US military cuts thousands of positions in major overhaul to prepare for future wars





WASHINGTON (AP) The U.S. military is reducing the size of its forces by about 24,000, or nearly 5 percent, and restructuring to be better able to fight the next major war, as the Army is struggling with a recruiting deficit that has made it impossible to recruit. enough soldiers to fill all the positions.

The cuts will mainly involve positions that are already empty and not actual soldiers, particularly in counterinsurgency-related jobs that grew during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan but are no longer as necessary today. 'today. About 3,000 of those reductions would come from the Army's special operations forces.

At the same time, however, the plan will add about 7,500 troops to other critical missions, including air defense and counter-drone units, as well as five new task forces around the world with enhanced cybersecurity capabilities. , intelligence and long-range strike.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said she and Gen. Randy George, the Army chief, have worked to reduce the number of places where they have empty or excess spots.

We are moving away from the fight against terrorism and counter-insurgency. We want to be ready to conduct large-scale combat operations, Wormuth told reporters Tuesday. So we looked at where the force structure elements were that were probably more associated with counterinsurgency, for example, and that we no longer need.

George added that Army leaders did a lot of analysis to choose which places to cut.

The things we don't want to have in our training are actually things that we think won't allow us to be successful on the battlefield in the future, he said.

According to an Army document, the service is significantly overstructured and there are not enough soldiers to fill existing units. The reductions, he said, are spaces not faces and the Army will not ask its soldiers to leave the forces.

Instead, the decision reflects the reality that for years the military has been unable to fill thousands of empty positions. While the Army as currently structured can number up to 494,000 troops, the total number of troops on active duty is currently around 445,000. Under the new plan, the goal is to recruit enough troops over the next five years to reach a strength of 470,000.

The planned overhaul comes after two decades of war in Iraq and Afghanistan that forced the army to expand quickly and dramatically in order to fill the brigades sent to the front. This included a massive counter-insurgency mission to combat al-Qaeda, the Taliban and the Islamic State group.

Over time, the military's focus has shifted to great power competition from adversaries such as China and Russia, and to threats from Iran and North Korea. And the war in Ukraine has shown the need for more emphasis on air defense systems and high-tech capabilities to use and counter airborne and maritime drones.

Army leaders said they took a hard look at all of the services' occupational specialties, looking for positions to cut. And they examined ongoing efforts to modernize the military, with new high-tech weapons, to determine where to concentrate additional forces.

Under the plan, the military will cut about 10,000 engineering and similar jobs related to counterinsurgency missions. Another 2,700 cuts will come from units that don't deploy often and can be reduced, and 6,500 will come from various training and other positions.

About 10,000 positions will also be eliminated from cavalry squadrons, Stryker brigade combat teams, infantry brigade combat teams and security force assistance brigades, which are used to train foreign forces.

These changes represent a significant shift for the Army, which must prepare for large-scale combat operations against more sophisticated enemies. But they also highlight the enormous recruiting challenges facing all military services.

During the last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, the Navy, Army and Air Force failed to meet their recruiting goals, while the Marine Corps and Air Force Small Space Force have achieved their objectives. The army has recruited just over 50,000 recruits, which is far from the ambitious target of 65,000 announced publicly.

Last fiscal year, the Army also missed its enlistment goal by 15,000. That year, the goal was 60,000.

In response, the service launched a radical overhaul of its recruiting last fall to focus more on young people who have spent time in college or are looking for early-career jobs. And it is training a new professional force of recruiters, rather than relying on soldiers randomly assigned to the task.

In discussing the changes at the time, Wormuth acknowledged that the department had not been recruiting well for many more years than one might think just looking at the headlines of the past 18 months. The service, she said, has not met its annual goal for new enlistment contracts since 2014.

