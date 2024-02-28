An American couple are feared dead after their boat was allegedly hijacked by escaped prisoners in the Caribbean. Here's what you need to know.





Authorities in the Eastern Caribbean are scouring the region's waters in hopes of finding a missing American couple who were aboard their Simplicity catamaran more than a week ago when police said it was hijacked by three prisoners escaped from Grenada.

Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel were likely thrown into the ocean and died, Grenada police said Monday. “Information suggests that during a trip between Grenada and St. Vincent, (the suspects) got rid of the occupants,” Don McKenzie, commissioner of the Royal Grenada Police, told a news conference. .

Their search began on February 21 after someone discovered their abandoned catamaran on the coast of St. Vincent and alerted authorities.

Police say the three prisoners escaped from a police station on February 18 and hijacked the catamaran a day later. Authorities said the prisoners illegally entered the southwest coast of St. Vincent on Feb. 19 and docked the boat. Two days later, the three men were arrested along the northwest coast of the island.

Here's what you need to know about the case:

Who is the couple?

Hendry and Brandel sailed the east coast of the United States, living on their yacht, “making friends with everyone they met, singing, dancing and laughing with their friends and family,” the agency said Tuesday. family of the couple in a press release.

“We would like to say a few words about Kathy and Ralph that we want everyone to know,” the family said. “We live in a world that can be cruel at times, but it is also a world of profound beauty, wonder, adventure, love, compassion, kindness and faith. Our parents embodied all of these values and much more. If we have learned What comes out of this tragic event is that we know that they left this world a better place than it was before they were born.”

The Salty Dawg Sailing Association described Brandel and Hendry as “warm and knowledgeable” veteran cruisers and longtime members. He noted that Brandel served on the association's board of directors for two years.

The association said the couple sailed their boat in the 2023 Caribbean Rally from Hampton, Virginia, to Antigua and planned to spend the winter sailing in the Eastern Caribbean. A GoFundMe donation page indicated that Brandel had become a grandmother for the first time.

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $60,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel GoFundMe

Family and friends described the couple as seasoned sailors who were vacationing in Grenada, where their boat was docked.

“It’s really sad,” said longtime friend KC McAlpin, who added that Brandel and Hendry planned to make this their “last big trip” on Simplicity.

McAlpin said the couple always made friends easily and he hopes they are remembered for their big hearts.

“They were a lovely couple and a true blessing in my life and the lives of so many others,” he said.

Why was the couple targeted?

It is unclear why the escaped prisoners hijacked the couple's catamaran, but it was moored on Grand Anse beach, near the police station where the three men escaped.

The yacht 'Simplicity', which authorities say was hijacked by three escaped prisoners with two people on board, is seen moored at the Calliaqua base of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service, in Calliaqua, Saint Vincent, February 23, 2024. Kenton X. Chance/AP

Police believe the men hijacked the catamaran with the couple on board, then allegedly threw them into the water on their way to St. Vincent, north of Grenada.

They observed signs of violence on board the catamaran.

Who are the escaped prisoners?

Granada police identified the escaped prisoners as Trevon Robertson, an unemployed 19-year-old; Abita Stanislaus, a 25-year-old farmer; and Ron Mitchell, a 30-year-old Marine.

All were charged a few months ago with one count of violent robbery. Mitchell was also charged with one count of rape, three counts of attempted rape and two counts of indecent assault and causing harm.

Vannie Curwen, Grenada's deputy police commissioner, said the men were placed in a holding cell rather than jail because a judge had not yet ruled whether they would be released on bail.

Why weren't the escaped prisoners charged?

Police in Grenada and St. Vincent provided limited information on the missing couple's case, noting that the investigation is ongoing, although they said the couple was presumed dead.

Authorities have yet to share any specific evidence linking the three men to the couple's disappearance. St. Vincent police say the men cooperated with the investigation.

The men pleaded guilty this week to immigration-related charges and are expected to be sentenced on those charges in early March.

Who is competent to hear the matter?

Authorities have not said whether prosecutors in St. Vincent or Grenada will pursue the case involving the couple.

Grenada Police Commissioner Don McKenzie said the attorneys general and prosecutors on both islands “are in discussions.”

Meanwhile, Granada police sent a team of five officials to assist with the investigation in the neighboring town of St. Vincent.

And after?

Granada police have launched an investigation into how the men were able to escape from their holding cell.

McKenzie said the police station should have been secure enough to prevent such an escape, and that authorities were investigating whether it was a “system failure” or an “error.”

McKenzie said no officers resigned or faced disciplinary action, although a supervisor at the station was transferred to another location “to ensure a thorough investigation of this matter.”

In their statement Tuesday, the couple's family said that while they were incredibly saddened to learn that Hendry and Brandel were presumed dead, they remained optimistic as the search continued.

