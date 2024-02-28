Here are the winners and losers of the US military's force structure change





The US military has unveiled a white paper detailing how the military plans to reduce its forces in some places and increase them in others.

The documents' release Tuesday comes as the Army continues to shift from counterinsurgency missions to large-scale combat operations against technologically advanced adversaries, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said during a event organized on February 27 in Washington by the Defense Writers Group.

Changes in force structure are also needed, she said, as the Army leads a massive modernization effort involving a wide variety of new capabilities that will come online now and over the next two decades.

What we've done through the force structure changes is free up space for some of the new training, she said, adding that equates to 7,500 new spaces for soldiers.

At the same time, the services' recruiting challenges left a hollow force structure, Wormuth said, so we had to basically cut 32,000 spots to both reduce the overstructure and make room for those 7,500 spots. [spaces] new structure.

The Army's current authorized force structure is 445,000 active-duty troops, but the service was designed for 494,000. The new force structure aims to close the gap, bringing strength to approximately 470,000 troops. by fiscal year 2029.

Wormuth told Defense News in an interview last fall that the military was preparing to head to Capitol Hill to address some vital changes that would include both reductions in counterinsurgency-related structure and high-level additions. technology to the force inventory. The planned force structure would focus more on operations at the corps and division level, and less on brigade combat teams.

By more closely aligning force structure and end strength, the Army will ensure its formations are filled to the appropriate level to maintain high readiness, the Army white paper states. At the same time, the Army will continue to transform its recruiting efforts so it can replenish its end strength, which is necessary to provide strategic flexibility, reduce pressure on frequently deployed Soldiers, and add new capabilities to the force.

What's in it?

Some major elements of the new force structure will include the creation of the Army's five theater-level Multi-Domain Task Forces, or MDTFs.

The Army has already established three MDTFs: two in the Indo-Pacific theater and one in the European theater. The service plans to create another dedicated to the Pacific region, and yet another that will remain in service and likely focus on the U.S. Central Command area of ​​operations, Wormuth said at the event. Defense Writers Group.

The MDTFs will include a headquarters and headquarters battalion, a multi-domain effects battalion, a long-range fires battalion, an indirect fire protection capability battalion, and a brigade support battalion, the white paper said.

As discussions with allied nations progress over time, the military will likely continually transfer elements of the MDTFs, such as multi-domain effects and long-range fires battalions, to strengthen deterrence, the document said.

The Army will also make significant investments in the integrated air and missile defense structure at the corps and division levels, to include four additional battalions of indirect fire protection capability that will provide defense against rockets, l artillery, mortars, drones and cruise missiles at fixed and semi-fixed positions. fixed locations; and four additional short-range air defense battalions.

The document notes that these new and additional training courses constitute only a representative sample of the full growth of the Army's capabilities.

What's new ?

Some of the structures outside the force are authorized spaces but not occupied by soldiers. The army will not ask current soldiers to leave, the newspaper explains.

The Army took a hard look at each military occupational specialty and examined each skill set and functional area to determine their effectiveness, the paper read. For example, the Army will reallocate engineer resources at the brigade combat team level to the division level, allowing the Army to reduce the overall number of engineer positions while still giving commanders division and corps flexibility to concentrate resources as necessary during large-scale combat operations.

The Army has reduced nearly 10,000 slots through efficiencies such as reallocating engineer resources. The service also reduced 2,700 authorizations based on modeling, the document said, to include factors such as demand over time, ability to meet National Defense Strategy requirements and deployment stress pass.

Other Army-wide reductions will come from adjustments to close combat forces, according to the newspaper, to include the deactivation of cavalry squadrons in the U.S.-based Stryker Brigade Combat Teams and the U.S.-based infantry brigade combat teams, conversion of the latter weapons companies to platoons and elimination. some positions in security force assistance brigades represent a reduction in capacity with minimal risk.

These reductions amount to an additional 10,000 reductions in space, the newspaper notes.

The military has also observed that its special operations forces have doubled in size over the past 20 years. The Army conducted an in-depth analysis examining special operations requirements for large-scale combat across multiple theaters and applied additional modeling to understand special operator requirements during the campaign phase of great power competition, the Army said. document.

The service concluded that the structure could be reduced by 3,000 places. Specific reductions will be made based on an approach that ensures the unique capabilities of SOF are maintained, the document adds. Historically vacant or hard-to-fill headquarters positions and elements will be prioritized for reduction.

