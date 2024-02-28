Britain is GPS tagging thousands of migrants.





Mark Nelson got a call from an immigration detention center that felt like a prison to him. It had the same prison windows and the same little box room. When the phone rang, he had already been detained there for 10 days and was worried that he would be forced to board a plane without being able to say goodbye to his children. So when his lawyer relayed the two options available under British law – remaining detained indefinitely or going home wearing a tracking device – it didn't feel like a choice. Nelson, who moved to Britain from Jamaica more than 20 years ago, said it was forced. He felt desperate to get out of there and return home to his family, even if it meant needing a GPS tag.

It was May 2022 when contractors arrived at Colnbrook Detention Center on the edge of London Heathrow Airport to fit the device. Nelson knew the men were with the government's Electronic Monitoring Service, but he didn't know their names or the companies they worked for. Still, he followed them to a small room, where they measured his legs and secured a device around his ankles. For nearly two years since then, Nelson has been accompanied by Tag wherever he goes. When he watches TV, takes the kids to school or takes a shower, his tag continuously records his coordinates and sends them back to the company that operates the tag on behalf of the British government.

Nelson lifted his pants to reveal tags wrapped around his legs like giant gray leeches. He cried as he described the impact the device had on his life. It's depressing, he says, to be under constant surveillance. After going through this process, I feel like I am no longer human.

In England and Wales, people convicted of knife offenses or other violent offenses have been ordered to wear GPS ankle tags when they leave prison since 2019. But requiring people with deportation orders to wear GPS tags is a more recent and controversial policy introduced in 2021. He wears the tag because Nelson's right to remain in the UK was revoked after he was convicted of cannabis cultivation offenses in 2017. He served two years of his four-year sentence. But migrants arriving on England's south coast in small boats with no previous convictions were also tagged in the 18-month pilot program, which ended in December 2023. Between 2022 and 2023, the number of people ordered to wear GPS trackers will increase dramatically. Fifty-six percent have more than 4,000 people, according to a survey by the Public Law Project, a legal nonprofit.

A Home Office spokesperson told WIRED that foreigners who abuse our hospitality by committing crimes in the UK should be left in no doubt about our decision to deport them. When immediate removal is not possible, electronic monitoring can be used to manage alien offenders and other selected offenders released on immigration bail. The Home Office, Britain's home office, declined to answer questions about operational details, including whether GPS coordinates are being tracked in real time and how long the Home Office stores personal location data. Jo Hynes, senior research fellow at the Public Law Project, says these highly invasive forms of surveillance are being used to solve problems that didn't exist. GPS tags are designed to prevent people with deportation orders from fleeing. But according to Hynes, only 1.3% of people granted immigration bail escaped in the first six months of 2022.

Now Nelson has become the first person to challenge Britain's GPS tagging regime in the High Court. He argued that the tags were an excessive invasion of privacy. A ruling on the case is expected soon, and critics of GPS tagging hope the decision will have a ripple effect throughout the UK's immigration system. Jonah Mendelson, legal director at data rights group Privacy International, says a ruling in Mark's favor could take many different forms. He added that the court could force the Home Office to stop tagging migrants altogether or limit the amount of data the tags collect. It could set a precedent.

