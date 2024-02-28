British military chief dismisses fears of conscription and says Britain is 'not on the brink of war' | uk news





The British military commander insisted “Britain is safe”, said “we are not on the brink of war with Russia” and appeared to criticize his own army chief of staff, emphasizing that no one was talking about conscription.

In a public address on Tuesday, Admiral Tony Radakin emphasized that the “duty” of commanders of the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force is “to focus on delivering the most from today's armed forces”. Although ‘sensitive conversations’, these discussions are ‘best kept private’.

The comments come a month after Gen. Patrick Sanders made headlines for saying journalists were not allowed to attend or broadcast during a separate speech in which he said citizens should be trained to prepare for future wars. .

He said it was important for us as a “pre-war generation” to be prepared. “It’s the whole country’s business”.

In a very different tone, Admiral Radakin said: “I would like to reassure those who are alarmed by the recent comments that Britain is safe.”

The admiral said he wanted to cover “some more sensational headlines,” despite the recent comments made by other NATO commanders and NATO defense ministers about the looming threat posed by Russia.

“We are not in a situation where we are at war with Russia. We are not in a situation where we are about to be invaded,” Admiral Radakin told a defense conference at the Chatham House think tank in London.

Read more: Will conscription return? What could a future British ‘citizen army’ include?

The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) also said, “I want to clarify the responsibilities of the Chief of Staff and reflect on how the government is run.”

“My duty as CDS, and the duty of all my staff, is to focus on delivering the most we can from today’s military,” he said.

“We always advise ministers on what we can do better and what more may need to be done in the future. But it is politicians who decide how much resources are allocated and where and how this is balanced with the wider needs of government. It's your responsibility. This is sensitive. It's best to have this conversation in private.”

Although he did not mention General Sanders by name directly, he said in a January speech that Britain should be able to field a credible force of 120,000 soldiers and reservists, but admitted “this is not enough”. .

He then mentioned the actions of NATO allies in Eastern and Northern Europe, who “feel the proximity of the Russian threat more acutely” and described how they are “already acting cautiously and laying the groundwork for national mobilization.”

“It is now not only desirable but essential to take preparedness steps to put our communities in a war situation when necessary,” General Sanders said.

This refers to voluntary military training, not conscription.

Read more: As war in Ukraine enters third year, Britain and NATO have been urged to consider conscription. Estonian weekend warriors tell Britain to wake up to Russian threat

Image: British troops participating in the 23rd Winter Camp Military Exercises in Estonia, February 7, 2023. Photo: AP

Russia will 'quickly' lose the NATO war

In response to General Sanders' comments about the need to prepare for future wars, Admiral Radakin said he was “cautious” about how the top general's comments were interpreted and that there were no plans for a specific program to prepare for future wars.

“No one in the Department of Defense is talking about conscription in the traditional sense,” Admiral Radakin said. “Britain is safe.”

But Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said Britain and its allies were in a “world at war”.

The military commander said membership in the NATO alliance underpins Britain's security and the alliance would defeat Russia in any war.

“The inescapable fact is that any Russian attack or incursion into NATO will trigger an overwhelming response,” Admiral Radakin said.

“the biggest reason is [Vladimir] Putin does not want conflict with NATO. Because Russia will lose. And lose quickly.”

Admiral Radakin also downplayed the likelihood of such a confrontation in the coming years.

“To pose a realistic threat to NATO’s eastern flank in the next two to five years, Russia must rebuild its tanks and armored vehicles, rebuild its long-range missiles and artillery munitions, and get out of a long, difficult war in Ukraine,” he said.

