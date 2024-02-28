Are US stocks in a bubble? History says no.





The S&P 500's torrid and dramatic rise over the past year has convinced some bearish investors that U.S. stocks are in a bubble. But history says otherwise.

Since 1974, the S&P 500 has risen 100% or more in the three years before each bubble peak, according to an analysis by a team of DataTrek analysts.

Despite stocks' wild ride over the past three years, the S&P 500's performance during that period has been relatively modest. Namely, the index is up 31%, which is only slightly better than the three-year rolling average return of 29%.

The DataTrek team cited several examples to illustrate their point. The S&P 500 doubled in the three years before the October 1987 market crash, the dot-com crash and even the peak of the post-COVID-19 bull market in January 2022.

Appointment

That means if history is any guide, investors can eliminate bubble risk, DataTrek co-founders Nicholas Colas and Jessica Rabe said in a report shared with MarketWatch on Tuesday.

While a more modest pullback is not out of the question, the DataTrek team said it continues to like large-cap U.S. stocks at these levels.

To be sure, past performance is no guarantee of future returns, and skeptical investors still have plenty of reason to be cautious as stocks trade at or near record highs.

Investor sentiment indicators point to an extreme bullish trend, which has presaged market highs in the past. Bank of America's Bull and Bear Indicator shows that investors are more bullish on U.S. stocks than at any time in the past two years.

Meanwhile, the markets' advance over the past year has been heavily dependent on a handful of larger companies, including mega-cap stocks like Nvidia Corp. NVDA, -0.49%.

Although these companies have impressed investors with their earnings and forecasts, they are still trading at higher valuations compared to history.

According to Apollos Torsten Slok, the median valuation of the 10 largest companies in the S&P 500 is higher today than it was at the height of the dotcom bubble, based on analysts' expectations for earnings in a year.

APOLLO

This top-heavy market has caused the S&P 500 to become more concentrated than it has been in decades. The five largest U.S. companies are Apple Inc. AAPL, +0.81%, Microsoft Corp., according to Deutsche Bank. MSFT, -0.01%, Nvidia Corp., Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -0.68% and Alphabet Inc. GOOG, +0.97% GOOGL, +0.95% now account for 25% of market value of the index, the most since the 1970s.

GERMAN BANK

However, this all seems less extreme when you factor in the stock's decline from 2022. Nvidia may have seen its stock price jump 440% since January 1, 2023, but its stock price has been cut in half during the 2022 stock market rout, as have the stocks of many of its peers in the mega-cap tech space.

The S&P 500 SPX had a strong start to 2024, having gained 6.4%, on top of its 24% advance in 2023. The index closed at 5,078 on Tuesday, leaving it just shy of a new closing record.

The Nasdaq Composite COMP index, which is even more heavily weighted toward the biggest tech stocks, has gained another 6.9% this year after rising more than 43% in 2023. After closing at 16,035 on Tuesday, it is on the verge of its first record. closed since November 19, 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

U.S. stocks were mostly higher Tuesday, with only the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA trading in the red before the close. The blue chip index fell 97 points, or 0.3 percent, to 38,972.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/are-u-s-stocks-in-a-bubble-history-says-no-0f958beb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos