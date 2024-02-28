The United States should reduce its forces near the Middle East by withdrawing the Marine Rapid Response Force from the Mediterranean Sea





CNN-

A Marine rapid response force is expected to leave the Eastern Mediterranean in the coming weeks and return to the United States, according to two defense officials, as part of a significant reduction in U.S. forces in the region.

The USS Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are expected to begin sailing to the United States in March, an official said, although the exact timetable for departure is unclear. The Pentagon could still decide to keep the group in the country. region if the situation deteriorates rapidly.

The Marine rapid response force first deployed in July and was sent to the region in October. It had already been expanded to stay in the eastern Mediterranean, as CNN reported. Capable of conducting amphibious and some special operations, the Marines are also trained to assist in evacuation operations, one of the reasons they were sent at the start of the Gaza war. But as the war approaches its fifth month, the need for an evacuation of American citizens has not materialized.

The Pentagon declined to comment.

The United States maintained an aircraft carrier or amphibious assault ship in the Eastern Mediterranean shortly after the October 7 attacks in Israel. The warships were intended to deter Iranian proxies in the region, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, from escalating an already unstable situation and risking wider regional conflict.

At least for now, Iranian proxies in the region have stopped their attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria. After a steady stream of attacks since the start of the war in Gaza – US forces have been attacked at least 170 times since the start of the war – there has not been an attack on US forces in more than three weeks. The abrupt end to the attacks comes after a one-way drone attack killed three U.S. service members and injured about 70 others in Jordan in late January.

We're certainly pleased that there was no attack, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said during a briefing Thursday. I think we have sent a very strong message with our strikes, and we will continue to do so if necessary, and we will do so at a time and place of our choosing.

The early return of the USS Bataan will mean the United States will not have a warship capable of operating combat aircraft in the Eastern Mediterranean for the first time since October. The Bataan Group includes 4,000 Sailors and Marines of which approximately 2,000 are part of the 26th MEU and carries more than 24 fixed and rotary wing aircraft.

The United States still has a guided-missile destroyer in the Eastern Mediterranean and other warships nearby that could be sent to the region if necessary. The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Red Sea. The carrier's Navy F/A-18 fighters and destroyers from the group conducted multiple strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, as well as repeatedly intercepted launches. Houthis against commercial and naval vessels. On several occasions, the United States has also destroyed maritime drones.

Shortly after October 7, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean. A few days later, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group deployed from the United States and headed to the region. The USS Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, which was already in the Gulf of Oman as part of an effort to deter Iranian aggression, was also sent to waters near Israel.

This simultaneously placed three major groups of warships, including thousands of sailors and a Marine task force, in the Middle East, a major concentration of U.S. forces in response to the war in Gaza.

But in January, as the war reached the three-month mark and showed no signs of a lasting ceasefire, the United States began withdrawing some of its forces from the region. The Ford Carrier Strike Group, which had been extended several times, left the Eastern Mediterranean in early January, replaced by the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and the Marine Rapid Response Force.

The United States was also actively working toward a reduction in fighting along the Lebanese border between Israel and Hezbollah.

