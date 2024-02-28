USA Men's and Women's Artistic Programs Announce International Spring Missions • USA Gymnastics





Following the 2024 Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, USA Gymnastics announced Tuesday the U.S. male and female artistic athletes selected for several international competitions this spring.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (February 27, 2024) Following the 2024 Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, USA Gymnastics announced Tuesday the U.S. male and female artistic athletes selected for several international competitions this spring.

Baku World Cup/Doha World Cup

The U.S. team for the Baku FIG Apparatus World Cup, March 7-10, includes 2021 world gold medalist Stephen Nedoroscik and 2024 Winter Cup pommel horse champion Patrick Hoopes of male side. 2023 Pan American Games competitor Katelyn Jong is joined on the women's side by Reese Esponda, who is making her international debut.

Nedoroscik and 2023 Pan American Games team and parallel bars champion Curran Phillips will also represent the United States at the Doha 2024 World Cup, April 17-20 in Doha, Qatar, in the apparatus competition .

DTB Pokal Team Challenge and Mixed Cup

15 athletes will compete for the United States at the 2024 DTB Pokal Team Challenge and Mixed Cup March 15-17 in Stuttgart, Germany. Headlining the senior men's side are Olympian and 2024 Winter Cup all-around champion Yul Moldauer and silver medalist Shane Wiskus. The team is rounded out by 2024 Winter Cup all-around bronze medalist Riley Loos, 2023 Pan American Games team champion Cameron Bock, and Phillips.

The junior men's team will include 2024 Winter Cup floor exercise bronze medalist Sasha Bogonosiuk, parallel bars silver medalist Xander Hong, all-around bronze medalist Kiran Mandava, gold medalist Preston Ngai 2023 Elite Team Cup team gold, and Preston Ngai, 2024 Winter Cup parallel bars champion and all-around champion. around silver medalist Nathan Roman.

Fuzzy Benas and Kai Uemura will represent the men in the Mixed Cup portion of the competition alongside female artistic athletes Dulcy Caylor, Addison Fatta and Nola Matthews.

Gymnix International

Four junior female gymnasts will be in Montreal, Canada, for the 2024 International Gymnix March 9-10, which will be held for the first time since 2020. 2023 Winter Cup junior all-around champion Claire Pease will lead a roster of four athletes that includes 2023 Winter Cup all-around silver medalist Lavi Crain and bronze medalists Addy Fulcher and Tyler Turner.

Athletes will compete for the team and event all-around titles over two days of competition.

International gymnastics missions to the United States in spring 2024

Participants in the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships and Jesolo City Trophy will be named later in the season. All competing gymnasts are listed below by event.

Baku World Cup, March 7-10

Reese Esponda Missoula, Monday/Roots Gymnastics Patrick Hoopes Lehi, Utah/US Air Force Academy Katelyn Jong Allen, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics Stephen Nedoroscik Worcester, Mass./EVO Gymnastics

International Gymnix, March 9 and 10

Lavi Crain Blue Springs, Missouri/Great American Gymnastics Express Addy Fulcher Gastonia, North Carolina/Bull City Gymnastics Claire Pease Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics Tyler Turner San Jose, California/Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

DTB Pokal Team Challenge and Mixed Cup, March 15-17

Fuzzy Benas Richmond, Texas/University of Oklahoma Cameron Bock Tustin, California/University of Michigan Sasha Bogonosiuk Buffalo Grove, Illinois/Gymkhana Gymnastics Dulcy Caylor Spring, Texas/World Champions Center Addison Fatta Wrightsville, Pennsylvania/Prestige Gymnastics Xander Hong Tomball, Texas /Cypress Academy Riley Loos Folsom, California/Stanford University Kiran Mandava Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy Nola Matthews Gilroy, California/Yul Moldauer Airborne Gymnastics Training Center Arvada, Colorado/5280 Preston Ngai Gymnastics Elk Grove, California/University of Illinois Curran Phillips Naperville, Illinois/EVO Gymnastics Nathan Roman Poway, California/Agility Shane Wiskus Spring Park, Minnesota/EVO Gymnastics Kai Uemura Chicago, Illinois/Lakeshore Academy of Art Gymnastics

Doha World Cup, April 17-20

Stephen Nedoroscik Worcester, Mass./EVO Gymnastics Curran Phillips Naperville, Ill./EVO Gymnastics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usagym.org/u-s-mens-and-womens-artistic-programs-announce-spring-international-assignments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos