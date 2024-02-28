US housing prices hit new all-time high in December





Washington, DCCNN —

U.S. housing prices hit a record high in December, data showed Tuesday.

Prices rose 0.2% from the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted data from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Housing Price Index. This continues a streak of seven consecutive records into 2023.

Compared to last year, the national composite index also increased, with prices 5.5% higher than in December 2022. This represents an increase from the 5% annual gain recorded in November.

Prices in half of the 20 metro markets broke previous records, including Las Vegas, which saw the fastest rise in December, after accounting for seasonal impacts.

U.S. housing prices faced significant headwinds in the fourth quarter of 2023, Brian Luke, head of commodities, real and digital assets at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement.

But looking at the past year, a rising tide appears to lift all boats, given the overall performance of the U.S. real estate sector, Luke said. House prices rose solidly after falling between mid-2022 and early 2023, amid rising interest rates and high inflation. Annual growth in 2023 has exceeded the average annual house price increase over the past 35 years.

All 20 markets posted annual gains for the first time this year, Luke said, with four markets up more than 8%. Even Portland, Oregon, which had 11 months of declines, saw year-over-year growth.

Regionally, the Midwest and Northeast both saw the highest annual appreciation, at 6.7%.

Rising prices are good news for homeowners, who are seeing the value of what typically makes up the largest component of their household wealth rise, said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank.

THE [home price] The stabilization and then increase in 2023 helped Americans feel better about their household finances and boosted consumer confidence, he said in a statement.

But, he added, housing supply and demand are in a very strange situation.

Supply is limited by homeowners who set low mortgage rates and tax assessments years ago, who might sell in a normal market but sit on the sidelines in this one, Adams said. Demand is limited by high mortgage rates, as well as high prices, which contribute to the overall difficult situation when it comes to home buying affordability.

He said that with supply and demand softened, the balance between the two is actually more normal than during the surge in housing demand in 2020 and 2021.

This balance, coupled with a strong employment situation in the economy, suggests that prices will not fall much, if at all, this year.

This will likely result in further increases in house prices in 2024, but at a slower pace than in 2023, he said.

