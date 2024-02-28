Gender gains and gaps in the United States as Women's History Month approaches





For American women, job opportunities are much different than they were 50 years ago. Women have progressed in terms of labor force participation and wages, and have increased their presence in higher-paid jobs. However, some of this progress has stalled in recent years and significant gender disparities persist at the highest levels of government and business.

As Women's History Month approaches, here's a look at some of these trends and data points, based on Pew Research Center surveys and analyzes as well as federal data.

The Pew Research Center conducted this analysis ahead of Women's History Month to better understand the progress women have made and the gaps that persist in the U.S. workforce, including in top leadership positions. high levels of government and business.

Labor force data come from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau's Current Population Survey. The civilian labor force includes those who are employed or actively seeking work.

Further information on the Centre's analyzes and surveys, including their methodologies, can be found via the links in the text.

Women made up 47% of the U.S. civilian workforce in 2023, up from 30% in 1950, but growth has stagnated, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Women's share of the labor force generally increased throughout the second half of the 20th century, but has since stabilized.

The BLS projects that women will continue to make up just under half of the workforce through 2032.

Women outnumber men in the college-educated U.S. workforce, now making up 51% of people ages 25 and older, according to data from the Current Population Survey for the fourth quarter of 2023 Women overtook men in the college-educated labor force for the first time in the fourth quarter. quarter 2019. More than half of this group remained during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a sharp recession and an overall decline in the size of the country's labor force.

The gender shift in the college-educated workforce occurred about four decades after women surpassed men in the number of adults earning bachelor's degrees each year.

About a third of workers in the nation's 10 highest-paying occupations (35%) are women, up from 13% in 1980, according to a November 2023 analysis of Census Bureau data. Women have increased their presence in almost all of these high-paying jobs. Workers in these professions typically earn more than $100,000 per year and include doctors, lawyers and dentists.

Despite this progress, women remain a minority in nine of these jobs. Pharmacists are an exception: 61% are women. The share of women in the other nine professions remains well below their share in the overall American workforce.

The share of women in opposite-sex marriages who earn as much as or more than their husbands has roughly tripled over the past 50 years, according to a spring 2023 analysis of Census Bureau data. In 2022, women were the sole or primary breadwinner in 16% of heterosexual marriages, up from 5% in 1972. Husbands and wives contribute roughly equally in 29% of marriages today, up from 11%. in 1972.

From another perspective, 50 years ago, husbands were the breadwinners in 85% of marriages. This figure has fallen to 55% of marriages today.

The gender wage gap, the difference between the median earnings of men and women, has remained relatively stable in the United States over the past two decades, according to an analysis of hourly earnings of full-time and part-time workers partial. In 2022, American women typically earned 82 cents for every dollar earned by men. That was about the same as in 2002, when women earned 80 cents on the dollar.

Asked about factors that may play a role in the gender pay gap, half of U.S. adults cite different treatment of women by employers as a major reason, according to an October 2022 survey. Smaller shares indicate that women make different choices about how to balance work and family (42%) and work in lower-paid jobs (34%).

Women are much more likely than men (61% vs. 37%) to say that one of the main reasons for this gap is that employers treat women differently.

Women continue to lag behind in leadership positions in business and government. Women have advanced in a wide range of leadership positions in recent decades, but have not achieved parity with their male counterparts in most cases. As of September 2023:

Federal and state legislators: 28% of members of the U.S. Congress and about a third of state legislators are women. Governors: 8 Democratic women and four Republican women are governors. Presidential Cabinet: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is a rare example of gender parity in government leadership. Out of 25 ministerial or ministerial-level positions, 12 are occupied by women (48%). Corporate Executive Leadership: 11% of CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are women, as are 30% of Fortune 500 board members.

A slim majority of Americans believe there are too few women in top political and business leadership positions, according to a July 2023 survey. Regarding the number of women elected to office policies, 53% of adults believe that there are too few, 8% that there are too many and 37% believe that this is about right. The opinions of female business leaders are similar: 55% of adults say there are too few women in these roles, 6% say there are too many and 37% say there are too many. about the right number.

In both cases, Americans cite the same main reasons why there are fewer women than men in these roles: that women have to do more than men to prove themselves and that women in every field face to discrimination based on sex.

The public is divided on whether being a woman makes it harder to succeed, according to an April 2023 survey. Half of Americans say being a woman hurts a person's ability to succeed in the United States, while 24% say it helps, and 25% say it neither helps nor hurts.

Women are more likely than men to say that being a woman hurts their ability to advance in the United States (58% vs. 40%).

These divisions also exist when it comes to the position of women in the workplace. A February 2023 survey found that 28% of employed adults say being a woman makes it a little or a lot harder to succeed in their job, while only 11% say it makes things easier. 49% say being a woman makes things neither easier nor more difficult.

Women are more likely than men to say that being a woman makes it at least a little more difficult to succeed in the workplace (34% vs. 21%).

Note: This is an update to an article originally published on March 15, 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2024/02/27/for-womens-history-month-a-look-at-gender-gains-and-gaps-in-the-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos