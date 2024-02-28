Islamophobia and antisemitism in British politics form a grim, weary symmetry | Raphael Bear





People who do not belong to a political party believe that party membership is an expression of a common opinion. It starts that way, but over time, party loyalty becomes defined as the threshold of acceptable extremism. Politically speaking, because it's that family, how can they get away with some ugly attitudes without hitting back?

This is the question former Conservative Party vice-chairman Lee Anderson forced fellow Conservatives to ask when he claimed Islamists were controlling London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The whip was withdrawn. Rishi Sunak saw the lines being crossed, but struggled to name the intersection, observing only that Anderson was wrong, not racist or Islamophobic. There was an awkward gap where the Conservative leader found fault.

It is a serious transgression that warrants expulsion from the party, but it cannot be defined in words that anyone who truly understands the crime would freely say.

The Prime Minister does not want to call this Islamophobia or anti-Muslim hatred. Because doing so would cast a net of blame on all party members who agree with Anderson. There are too many to analyze. That will attract former home secretary Suella Braverman, who wrote that Keir Starmer was ennobling parliament and bullying Islamists into submission to our country.

Some Conservative lawmakers reject such paranoid hallucinations for what they are. Most elaborate the question as a matter of rhetorical taste. Standard non-repudiation, not my choice of words. Avoid naming ingredients that are too spicy for a more subtle Tory lips.

Calls for clarity turn the conversation to pro-Palestinian protests, anti-Semitic placards appearing in crowds, the erasure of slogans celebrating Israel and the Middle East, and a shadow of the threat felt by many British Jews as Hamas pursues its goals with indiscriminate killings. It flies. .

It's not an imaginary problem, but it could be caused without jumping into the murky waters in which Anderson and friends swim. Control is the keyword. It opens up hints that Khan is a cipher and a sleeper agent. He may sound like a mainstream center-left politician, but that's only appearances. He may have an excellent record of running a multi-ethnic capital while respecting the cultural sensibilities of its diverse communities, but his real agenda is sectarian.

That is not a plausible depiction of the real Sadiq Khan. But Anderson, speaking to an audience (mainly outside London) who cannot see beyond the mayor's Muslim faith and the color of his skin, takes this as evidence of a secret, unsavory allegiance.

The attack on Khan is encoded with an old cricket test formulated by Tory magnate Norman Tebbit. Tebbit's question: Do immigrants and their children root for England in Test matches, or do their non-native hearts yearn for another country's victory? Test cricket sets a brutal standard for England membership. This can only be eliminated by abandoning intimate components of one's identity. It is a nationalism that narrows the criteria for who is part of a nation and works to menacingly police its borders.

The left traditionally rejects that way of thinking, with one exception. The socialist variant of the cricket test applies to Jews who feel a cultural, religious or familial affinity to Israel, which makes up the majority of the British Jewish community.

For the record, this test is not racist. The passport to embracing leftist virtue is the rejection of Zionism, a pluralistic word narrower than Judaism and broader than Israel. It has a complicated history that is controversial among Jews, which makes it useful for laundering the ancient animus. Much of anti-racism anti-Zionism replicates the images and idioms of what international Jewry was accused of a century ago.

The liberal Geiger counter, which crackles on contact with most particles of racist radiation, quietly passes by the story of the Zionists who control the media, finance and British foreign policy.

The alarm came at a meeting of the Lancashire County Council Labor group where Azhar Ali, who later became the party's candidate in the Rochdale by-election, said the Israeli government had deliberately allowed Hamas's atrocities on October 7 as a pretext for a military invasion. It didn't ring. let's go. It took Ali a few days to lose Keir Starmer's support.

Many people were horrified by the spread of outrageous conspiracy theories, suspecting that anti-Semitism was in the room. But accepting the idea that Israel orchestrated the bloody sacrifice of its own people to further its conquest of Palestinian lands requires an irrational obsession with the evils of the Jewish state and an intuitive reluctance to empathize with the narrative of Jewish victimhood.

Conspiracy theories, which serve as a conduit to the mainstream, are a common factor in the spread of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. This is the difference between talking about Islamism or Zionism, terms recognizable to Muslims and Jews, and using these words with quasi-analytical camouflage for wholesale vilification of minority communities.

The purported war against Islamism is a bridge between the mainstream right and a pathological ultranationalist fantasy in which Muslim communities in off-limits areas are waging a demographic war to displace Christian populations. Anti-Zionism has clouded the mainstream left, making it difficult for some to distinguish between the fight for Palestinian justice and the condemnation of chronic Jewish bloodbath.

I have written this far without expressing my personal horror and despair about the plight of Gaza. Must Jewish journalists declare non-affiliation with the Israeli government and profess a terrible fear of every news bulletin to be eligible to participate in conversations about the Middle East?

Not all of us are freelance ambassadors to foreign countries. We often get that feeling, and it triggers an impulse of resentful emotional withdrawal. I imagine British Muslims felt something similar after terrorist attacks carried out in the name of jihad. It is difficult not to feel indignant at the suspicion of complicity flickering in the eyes of a stranger, at the unspoken accusation of guilt by cultural adjacency.

None of these experiences are exactly the same. Anti-Semitism on the left and Islamophobia on the right cannot be formulated in a balanced political algebra. But there is a grim symmetry of blind spots, self-righteous denial, and selective anger. There is an unhealthy border divide where partisans from each end of the political spectrum appoint themselves arbiters of bias who they have decided belong on the other side.

Jewish and Muslim identities are not about ideology or party loyalty. But in its perpetual whirlwind of polarization, British politics seems unable to treat them, and us, as anything other than potential recruits for a dangerous round of mutual hostility. And we are tired of grading our personal identities, family attachments, cultures, and inner anxieties, turning them into darts that others can throw across party lines. I'm tired too. I am so tired.

