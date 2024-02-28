Deadly experiment? Asylum facilities in the UK are being criticized for appalling levels of despair | Immigration and Asylum





Twice in January, ambulances rushed to the former RAF base at Wethersfield in a remote part of Essex, now the Home Office's largest mass asylum reception site, to attend to suicide attempts. Each time, an asylum seeker was admitted to hospital. Both survived.

Self-harm has become common since part of the 325-hectare (800-acre) site, which first opened in 1944, began being used as a refugee camp in July 2023.

It provides barracks accommodation for about 500 asylum seekers from around the world, with three people living in one room. They are allowed to leave the site but are not allowed to work. The distance to the nearest town is about eight miles, and some people spend their days wandering the surrounding countryside with nowhere else to go.

One man begged to move in with his heavily pregnant wife. His request was denied. She gave birth to a stillborn baby alone and only then did her baby move.

David Neal, then the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration before he was sacked earlier this month, condemned the overwhelming despair on the ground and warned it was at immediate risk of leading to crime, arson and assaults on staff.

One Iranian asylum seeker who fled because of his opposition to the Tehran government said: “My world, which I had hoped would shine again in this country, was plunged into darkness when I was taken to a prison called Wethersfield.

I was identified in Iran and was confined to a remote country house for some time, and now here the same feelings and the same memories have returned to me. I am afraid that I will die in a place like this.

The BB Stockholm barge in Portland, Dorset. Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Wethersfield is one of two large-scale accommodation facilities the Home Office recently opened, along with the Bibby Stockholm barge, a hulk-like structure docked in Portland, Dorset.

A few months before Leonard Faruku died.

Both have been out of the headlines for a long time. There was the suspected suicide of Albanian asylum seeker Leonard Faruku, 27, in December last year, a tragedy that followed the discovery of potentially fatal Legionella bacteria on board a barge. Deputies who visited recently said overcrowding was putting the mental health of the men living there at risk.

NGOs have described the Home Office's policy of using mass accommodation for asylum seekers as a dangerous and untested political and social experiment. Critics say this approach will not only fail to save public money, but will also leave hundreds of people who have come to seek refuge in Britain in limbo at best and at risk of suicide at worst.

Ministers insist the policy is part of the solution to fixing Britain's asylum system. When the Home Office announced plans for mass accommodation for summer 2021, officials said the plan was to reduce hotel use and instead provide basic, safe accommodation for asylum seekers while their applications are processed.

The level of despair coming out of Wethersfield is appalling, said Katie Sweetingham of the charity Care4Calais. In many cases, people who had no previous mental health problems before coming to the UK have experienced a rapid decline within a few weeks of arriving in the camps, to the point where they are now self-harming or considering suicide. Life.

Before the pandemic, the majority of asylum seekers were housed in shared housing. Some remain in this accommodation and more are being supplied. There have been reports of ceilings collapsing, usually in the lower levels, but in bedrooms where rodents run rampant and black mold asylum seekers inhabit, at least they can cook their own food, visit friends and family and participate in community life. .

When Covid arrived, tens of thousands of asylum seekers were placed in hotels because of the risk of infection from housing people in close quarters. They have become a prominent target of far-right anti-immigrant groups like never before, accused of living a life of luxury while hard-working Britons struggle. Anti-migrant campaigners have accused asylum seekers of flocking to Britain just to get a room at the local Ibis hotel.

The government, sensitive to such criticism, responded with plans to build large-scale accommodation facilities. It has been argued that this way of accommodating the growing number of asylum seekers coming to the UK would be cheaper and act as a deterrent to those making the dangerous journey to the UK for economic reasons.

Asylum seekers protest at the Napier Barracks asylum site during the Covid pandemic in January 2021. Photo: Jamie Grierson/The Guardian

Napier barracks in Folkestone made its debut in September 2020, opening a 0.4 hectare (1 acre) site to asylum seekers with a capacity to accommodate around 400 people. It started out disastrously. A massive Covid outbreak has infected hundreds of people and the High Court has ruled that conditions there are so bad as to be unlawful.

Another planned mass accommodation facility, RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, the former home of the famous Dambusters, is not yet open for business. Local West Lindsey District Council has issued a cease and desist notice to restrict work on a home office building on the site and has launched legal action to block its use. Legal issues involving Wethersfield and Bibby Stockholm are also ongoing, and an internal briefing from lawyers seen by the Guardian describes the sites as racially segregated and quasi-apartheid.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's top stories to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Ministers said little about how the mass detention centers have galvanized the far right, with activists staging protests and distributing leaflets threatening both asylum seekers and local residents.

Misbah Malik, senior policy officer at Hope Not Hate, which challenges extremism, said of the site: It infiltrates communities and causes division. Despite warnings about this, we have seen that the government has not taken any serious steps to address this problem.

A protest banner hangs outside the main gate of the former RAF base in Scampton. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

Last summer, officials promised to accommodate 3,000 people in mass detention facilities, but so far Scampton, which can accommodate 2,000 asylum seekers, has no capacity and Wethersfield has just over 500. It can accommodate about 1,700 people. BB Stockholm can accommodate more than 500 people. The government reportedly has no plans to open more barges for asylum seekers, and it is understood no ports have expressed enthusiasm for taking them.

The government claims large-scale accommodations are cheaper than hotels, but officials have not released full financial accounts. A series of repairs at an unknown cost had to be carried out on the Bibby Stockholm barge to improve fire safety and water systems after Legionella was discovered. The number of security staff in Wethersfield has been significantly increased and the cost is unknown.

Critics suspect that these sites are not only cheaper, but are as much about cruel voter optics as saving cash. Nicola David of the NGO One Life To Live, which campaigns against mass accommodation, said: “Both the barge and the Wethersfield site are reminiscent of Soviet-era gulags and send a strong message to punish asylum seekers who dare come here. Both those who support asylum seekers and those who do not vehemently oppose them, the scene has devastated the lives of local residents.

“We feel like we are being used to create conflict between politicians and advertise to the British people,” one asylum seeker said.

Charities working in the sector argue that the area is just one part of an asylum conveyor belt, with boats stopping at one end and Rwanda at the other. The government cannot yet claim success on either front. In January 2024, 1,335 people crossed in small boats, a tiny fraction of the peak of 1,339 in January 2022. The East African country remains in limbo after losing its case in court and condemning the plan internationally.

Asylum seekers aboard the BB Stockholm barge say the despair of those on board is growing by the day. One person told me my mental health was devastated. I wake up every morning expecting to be deported to Africa. The government does not treat us like human beings with dreams and lives. We are just numbers.

A Home Office spokesperson said officials take the welfare of asylum seekers very seriously.

That's why we have a welfare worker on site 24 hours a day and all residents have access to GP services provided by local health providers, including mental health support. You can raise your concerns through Migrant Help's 24/7 helpline.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/feb/28/deadly-experiment-uk-asylum-sites-criticised-for-horrific-level-of-despair The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos