UK launches tender for new helicopters to secure contract in 2025





Britain's Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday that it has opened tenders for a new medium helicopter program as the country's modernization program enters a major new phase.

Britain expects to award a contract to build new helicopters in 2025, the Ministry of Defense said. According to a March 2022 government document on major defense projects, the deal could be worth nearly $1.2 billion (US$1.5 billion).

The new medium helicopters will provide vital support to our military operations and we are excited to reach the next important stage of the program, Defense Procurement Minister James Cartlidge said in a press release. The program competition includes essential criteria that are key to ensuring critical rotary wing operational independence, enabling rapid response to emerging threats in a highly competitive world.

The program will provide up to 44 medium transport support helicopters that can operate in all environments and perform up to five different tasks previously performed by different types of aircraft, including performing combat and humanitarian missions. It is expected. This is expected to streamline the UK's vertical lift capabilities, providing greater efficiency and operational flexibility, the Ministry of Defense added.

The UK branches of Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo Helicopters and Lockheed Martin are expected to submit bids after the British military published an invitation to negotiate.

The possibility of exporting the helicopters to other countries will be an important factor for the UK to consider when assessing bids, the Ministry of Defense said. Other issues to consider include helicopter design, production, and manufacturing processes.

The new medium helicopter contract will not only invest in British technology over the long term, but also secure the critical operational independence we need and demonstrate the UK Government's commitment to the Defense and Security Industrial Strategy, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The winner of this contract will replace the Army's Puma helicopters, as well as the country's aging Bell 412, Bell 212 and Airbus Dauphin helicopters.

Lockheed and its subsidiary Sikorsky plan to submit the Black Hawk helicopter to the New Medium Helicopter program. Sikorsky boss Paul Lemmo said the company was considering installing a Black Hawk final assembly line in the UK to bolster its bid for the program at the Paris Air Show in June 2023. Lemmo added that Poland, the final assembly line in continental Europe, is also an option.

Airbus has teamed up with Boeing to promote the H175M for a program to be built in Wales. The H175M is the military version of the Airbus commercial H175 helicopter.

Italian company Leonardo is eyeing the AW149 helicopter for its own tender and says its construction style allows the aircraft to better survive small arms fire.

Stephen Losey is an air warfare reporter for Defense News. He previously covered leadership and personnel issues for Air Force Times and the Pentagon, special operations and air warfare for Military.com. He traveled to the Middle East to cover U.S. Air Force operations.

