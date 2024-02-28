How visiting the U.S. border became a powerful form of political theater





Vice President Kamala Harris visited the U.S.-Mexico border shortly after taking office with President Biden, even though she had called such visits futile politics just weeks before. President Barack Obama also visited the border during his time at the White House, although he came to view those trips as little more than photo ops.

Donald J. Trump used the border when he was president to galvanize support for his anti-immigration policies, even signing his name on its large, beautiful wall with a Sharpie pen.

As the immigration debate becomes increasingly polarized, a trip along the 3,000-mile border has become obligatory political theater for leaders who want to show they care about immigration. Images of the border, the wall, Border Patrol agents and overcrowded detention centers provide a powerful backdrop to call attention to the crisis or, increasingly, to seize the issue for attack political opponents.

On Thursday, both of those factors will be in play when President Biden and Mr. Trump go dueling at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mr. Trump will travel to Eagle Pass, Texas, where he will speak about crimes committed by migrants and accuse Mr. Biden of increasing border crossings. Mr. Biden, more than 300 miles away in Brownsville, plans to speak with border agents and challenge House Republicans who took their cue from Mr. Trump and thwarted a bipartisan border bill which would have cracked down on illegal immigration.

It's a relatively new phenomenon, where there's a big deal from border to border, said Tevi Troy, presidential historian. As long as this remains a problem, we will have presidents who come to make a political point or, if they don't show up, will be forced to do so.

Immigration has become one of Mr. Biden's biggest political liabilities as millions of migrants overwhelm an underfunded and underfunded system, something Republicans like Mr. Trump are keen to emphasize. A Gallup poll released Tuesday finds that Americans are most likely to name immigration as the country's most important problem.

This is a Biden Hail Mary, said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, the main union for Border Patrol agents. Mr. Judd, who has long supported Mr. Trump, will join the former president at Eagle Pass on Thursday. Still, he said, he favored the border bill in Congress, supported by Mr. Biden and opposed by Mr. Trump.

Immigration is central to Mr. Trump's bid for president and many Republicans, particularly in the House, would be reluctant to hand Mr. Biden an election victory on an issue that has earned them a powerful line of criticism towards white people. Home.

Border politics has not always been so divisive. In 1971, then-first lady Pat Nixon made headlines when she greeted Mexican children and complained about fences while visiting a park along the border in San Diego.

Decades later, President George W. Bush visited a Border Patrol station in New Mexico to rally support for his bid to reform the nation's immigration policy. While the Senate at that time supported a bill providing a path to citizenship for many illegal immigrants, the House emphasized the need for border security.

Mr. Obama faced sharper divisions. In 2011, he gave a speech in El Paso, within sight of the border, to push for legalization laws, in a nod to Latino voters who would be crucial in the 2012 election. But in 2014, then As record numbers of unaccompanied minors crossed the border, Mr. Obama faced incessant calls to go to the border, which he rejected.

I'm not interested in photo ops, Mr. Obama said.

Mr. Trump was. He has visited the border several times during his presidency and might have gone more if not for the pandemic.

Almost as soon as Mr. Biden took office, he and Ms. Harris faced demands from Republicans that they should go to the border and see the crisis for themselves. Both made the trip to El Paso; Ms Harris in June 2021 and Mr Biden in January 2023.

Both have also been subject to criticism. Republicans criticized Ms. Harris for going to El Paso instead of the lower Rio Grande Valley, considered the epicenter of the migration surge. Progressive Democrats said Mr Biden should have spoken directly to migrants.

Gil Kerlikowske, commissioner of Customs and Border Protection during the Obama administration, said presidents and other top officials can show they prioritize the border by going there. But he also acknowledged that such visits could be more about political gain.

It's so politically sensitive right now, Mr. Kerlikowske said. Having them come and see the work and the challenges that Customs and Border Protection particularly faces at the border tells you that this will be, if not No. 1, at least one or two of the themes of this presidential election cycle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/28/us/politics/us-mexico-border-politics.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos