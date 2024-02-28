Money Latest: Millennials Will Become 'The Richest Generation in History'; Halifax opposes mortgage cuts | uk news





Connor Sephton, News Reporter

Bitcoin's rally shows no signs of abating, with the world's largest cryptocurrency hitting 45,000 for the first time in two years.

Digital assets are notoriously volatile, and these wild price fluctuations are largely due to the fact that there is no central bank or company controlling their value.

But why is Bitcoin up 30% so far in 2024? And why the sudden 10% spike in less than 24 hours this week?

It's difficult to pinpoint one reason, but one stands out.

In just over six weeks, the number of new Bitcoins entering the market each day will be permanently reduced by 50%.

Known as “halving” in the cryptocurrency world, this event takes place every four years.

Simply put, new Bitcoins are awarded to a group of people called miners. They verify cryptocurrency transactions and add them to a database called the blockchain. Every 10 minutes, a competition is held to determine which miner will process the latest block. The winner will receive a reward of 6.25 BTC (equivalent to approximately 280,000) for the challenge.

In total, approximately 900 new Bitcoins are created every 24 hours. However, on April 19, the number will be reduced to 450 per day.

This drastic decrease in supply comes as demand for this digital asset continues to surge. Billions of dollars have flowed into new U.S. products that allow U.S. investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin's price fluctuations without owning the cryptocurrency directly.

Economics students will become aware of the forces of supply and demand. If the number of ice creams sold in a store suddenly halved on a hot summer day, the retailer would probably raise prices.

Bitcoin is currently approaching its all-time high of 54,500 set in November 2021, but there is no guarantee that this milestone will be reached. In the past, sharp drops followed as traders took profits and sold. Looking at historical charts, this cryptocurrency looks like a roller coaster. Dizzying rises are followed by stomach-churning falls.

This means that consumers should invest with extreme caution and only invest as much as they can afford to lose. Figures from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority show that almost five million Britons bought cryptocurrencies, but 45% of them lost money by April 2022.

