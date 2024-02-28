After all, consumers are not so confident





Fed's Schmid calls for patience with rate cuts as service prices remain high

20 hours 55 minutes ago

Kansas City Federal Reserve President Jeff Schmid has joined the list of officials in the wait-and-see inflation camp.

In a speech Monday to the Economic Club of Oklahoma City, Schmid said the Federal Reserve should continue to be patient and wait for stronger evidence of slowing inflation before cutting interest rates.

Schmid said the fall in inflation from last summer's peak was largely the result of slower rises in energy and goods prices, the product of better supply chains and of a more balanced oil market. However, those gains would likely not lower inflation enough to reach the Fed's 2% target, with the rest likely to come from slower growth in services prices.

Prices for services, which account for two-thirds of consumer spending, continue to rise rapidly amid still-tight labor markets and high wage growth, Schmid said. Given the importance of labor costs for many service providers, it will likely be necessary to restore balance to labor markets and moderate wage growth to ensure inflation returns to the FOMC's 2% target.

Schmid, who was appointed to his position in August 2023, echoed other Federal Reserve officials in preaching patience in the face of interest rate cuts, which most investors say is unlikely at the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Fed officials will get more data on inflation developments with Thursday's report on personal consumption expenditures.

-Terry Lane

Consumer confidence falls on job market nervousness

February 27, 2024, 11:16 a.m. EST

Perhaps consumers aren't as confident heading into 2024 as some surveys initially suggested.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 106.7 in February, while January's results were also revised down about 4 points to 110.9. The drop came after three consecutive months of rising index numbers and was well below economists' expectations of 115.1.

While consumers expressed concerns about the general economic situation in the near term, they were more optimistic about inflation. Consumers said they expect inflation to be at 5.2% over the next 12 months, the weakest response since March 2020, and well below expectations for inflation of nearly by 8% by mid-2022.

Federal Reserve officials have said they pay attention to consumers' inflation expectations when weighing whether to cut interest rates.

Written responses from February found that while headline inflation remained consumers' top concern, they are now somewhat less concerned about food and gasoline prices, which have fallen in recent months, said Dana Peterson, chief economist of the Conference Board.

The survey also found that more consumers were worried about the job market, with fewer saying jobs were plentiful and more saying they were hard to find.

“Americans feel the labor market tightening and understand that even though the inflation rate is lower, it remains uncomfortably high. In the case of employment, the market is still strong, it is just much weaker than Trading a job for a higher salary a year ago was easy, said Robert Frick, a business economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.

-Terry Lane

Home prices continue to break records despite high mortgage rates

February 27, 2024 9:48 AM EST

New data from December puts 2023 in the books as a strange year for the housing market, with home prices hitting new highs despite the highest mortgage rates in decades.

Average home prices nationwide increased 5.5% in 2023, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index released Tuesday. For the month of December, prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2%, reaching a record high for the seventh consecutive month, the S&P Dow Jones Indices showed.

The surge in house prices has been accompanied by a surge in mortgage rates, a double whammy for affordability that puts homeownership out of reach for middle-income buyers.

The Federal Reserve's anti-inflationary interest rate hike campaign throughout 2022 and 2023 has pushed the average rate offered on a 30-year mortgage to nearly 8% this fall, its highest level since 2000 , and rates have remained near 7% even after a drop this fall. in winter, according to Freddie Mac.

In theory, high mortgage rates tend to lower housing prices by reducing demand for home purchases. But prices have continued to rise largely because of what housing economists have dubbed the foreclosure effect, in which many homeowners avoid putting their homes on the market because it would mean giving up an affordable mortgage. fixed rate that they got during the pandemic, when interest rates increased. reached record levels.

Indeed, house prices rose more in 2023 than in a typical year, although well below the price spikes of the pandemic era, when mortgage rates were ultra-low and housing were in high demand.

Although we don't experience the double-digit gains seen in the previous two years, above-trend growth should be welcomed given the rising costs of financing home mortgages, said Brian D. Luke, head of commodities, real and digital assets at S&P Dow. Jones Indices, wrote in a comment.

Led by decline in transportation, durable goods orders fall in January

February 27, 2024 9:28 a.m. EST

Orders for items that don't need to be purchased often, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, tools and computers, fell 6.1% in January.

That's a larger drop than the 5% expected by economists, according to a survey of economists by Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. The Census Bureau also revised its December results to reflect a slight decline in durable goods orders, marking declines in three of the past four months for the economic activity gauge.

“Even though the U.S. economy has had a remarkably strong performance so far, here is at least one pocket of the economy that is showing signs of weakness,” wrote Priscilla Thiagamoorthy, senior economist at BMO.

However, this weakness may be overstated, according to Wells Fargo economists Shannon Seery Grein and Tim Quinlan.

“Transport orders can be volatile from month to month, so we often exclude them to get a clearer view of the current demand trend, although they should not be completely ignored,” wrote the two men. “When considering the impact on growth, transportation is a significant part of the economy (accounting for around 33% of new orders), and it is factored into GDP estimates.”

January's decline was mainly driven by a 16.2% drop in orders for transportation equipment. Excluding orders for transportation such as airplanes, orders for durable goods fell 0.3%.

Orders for capital goods, which include items such as buildings, machines and equipment used to produce items, fell nearly 20% in January. The report also shows that shipments of durable goods declined in four of the last five months.

-Terry Lane

