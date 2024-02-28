US House of Representatives reconvenes with Ukraine aid at stake and shutdown looming | American politics





With a government shutdown looming and Ukraine desperate for help from Washington, the House returns to session Wednesday to face a daunting to-do list and strong objections from the Republican right wing.

Congressional leaders have worked frantically to reach an agreement before the March 1 deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown that could shut down vital services in several key departments, temporarily endangering access to federal programs. food assistance and federal housing vouchers.

On Tuesday, Joe Biden summoned the four top congressional leaders to the White House, Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson; Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell; and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to discuss a funding deal and the presidents push for a wartime aid package that would allocate $60 billion to Ukraine's fight against Russia . It would also provide $14.1 billion in security aid to Israel and $9.2 billion in humanitarian aid to civilians in war zones.

Leaders from both parties expressed optimism that they could avoid a government shutdown this week, even as Democrats suggested that another short-term funding bill, known as a Continuing Resolution (CR ), would be necessary to continue their work.

The speaker was unequivocal that he wanted to avoid a government shutdown, Schumer told reporters after the meeting. We've made it clear that this means not letting any of the government's appropriations bills expire, which means you need some CRs to get there. But we are making good progress and we hope to get there very quickly.

On the issue of more aid to Ukraine, Schumer described the discussion as one of the most intense I have ever had in my many meetings in the Oval Office. Far-right Republicans have insisted they would not act against Ukraine without tying aid to stricter border policies, and Johnson reiterated that position on Tuesday.

The country's first priority is our border and ensuring its security. I believe the president can take executive power right now, today, to change that. And I told him again today in person, Johnson told reporters. It's time to act. This is a disaster, and it must stop, and we will get the government funding, and we will continue to work on it.

The current impasse comes after far-right Republicans, at the encouragement of Donald Trump, blocked a bipartisan border and national security package that would have addressed Ukraine and overhauled the asylum system for migrants. After rejecting that deal, Republicans once again demanded tougher border measures in exchange for approving more foreign aid.

The border security requirements have infuriated lawmakers who worked for months to negotiate a bipartisan immigration plan only to see it torpedoed by Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill. Schumer warned Johnson that there was not a minute to waste on Ukraine, urging him to prioritize the country's security over his political party.

We told the speaker: Do it, Schumer said Tuesday. And if you don't do the right thing, regardless of the immediate policy, you will regret it.

The House's return Wednesday follows a two-week recess that Biden denounced as bizarre given the urgency of approving the $95 billion national security plan. This bill passed the Senate in a bipartisan vote of 70-29, with 22 Republicans supporting the proposal, but Johnson was reluctant to bring it to a vote. At a recent security conference in Munich, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the delay in passing the bill, warning dictators not to go on vacation.

This is one of those cases where one person can change the course of history, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday on ABC's This Week. President Johnson, if he introduced this bill, would produce a strong bipartisan majority vote in favor of aid to Ukraine.

While the House was away, Russia captured Avdiivka, a strategically important town on the eastern front line, a significant battlefield victory occurring just days before Ukraine marked the second anniversary of the invasion Russian on a large scale. Meanwhile, the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in an Arctic prison sent shockwaves through Western capitals earlier this month, with Biden and other world leaders placing blame squarely on the Russian autocratic leader, Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskiy implored the United States to replenish its weapons stockpile, as the country is outnumbered and outgunned as the war enters its third year. In an interview with NBC this week, Zelenskiy said that without American aid, we would lose a lot of people. We will lose territories.

Returning from a congressional visit to Ukraine last week, Schumer implored Johnson to override the objections of Trump's far-right allies on Capitol Hill and allow a vote on the bill.

In a letter to colleagues, Schumer said Zelenskiy told him that without additional defense aid, Putin would win.

We were told unequivocally that if more weapons had been available at Avdiivka, the outcome would have been different, he added, calling on pragmatic Republicans for help in prodding Johnson to seize the opportunity.

I know our caucus recognizes that if we abandon Ukraine, the political, diplomatic, economic and military consequences will reverberate for years, not only for Ukraine and Europe, but also for the American people, he said. -he declares. The death of Russia's courageous opposition leader Alexei Navalny shows the danger and threat of Putin's autocracy.

In a statement, Johnson dismissed Schumer's letter and said now was not the time for petty politics.

House Republicans will continue to work in good faith and hope to achieve an outcome as quickly as possible, he said, even as we continue to insist that our own border security must be addressed immediately.

Congressional leaders are simultaneously seeking a deal that would allow the federal government to continue operating through the end of the fiscal year. But conservative political demands on issues ranging from immigration to abortion have stalled negotiations.

Without a deal, buyers could be forced to consider another temporary extension to avoid a shutdown that could shake the still recovering economy. For now, about one-fifth of the federal government's funding will expire Friday. The rest of the federal funding, which includes funds for the Department of Homeland Security, the Pentagon and the State Department, will run out a week later, on March 8.

“We are making real progress on the appropriations bills set to expire on March 1, and I am cautiously optimistic that we can do what is necessary in the coming days to close these bills and avoid a government shutdown” , Jeffries told reporters afterward. meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

At the same time, it may be important to reach a bipartisan, common-sense agreement to extend the impending expiration of the eight additional bills set to expire on March 8, so that difficult, good-faith negotiations can continue. absent a government shutdown.

