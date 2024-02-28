Rapper Ja Rule disgraced after being refused entry to UK





Rapper Ja Rule is devastated after being denied entry into the UK just days before his tour begins.

The American rapper, 47, whose real name is Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Sr, was due to kick off his Sunrise Tour at Cardiff's Utilita Arena on Friday (March 1) before performing in London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds and Liverpool.

The music star, best known for the song Always on Time with Ashanti, wrote on social media: I am so devastated. I can't believe England won't let me in.

I spent $500,000 of my own money to prepare for this tour, but I was denied entry a few days before the show. This isn't fair to me or my fans. This place is 85% sold so you can't go now

The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts the entry of people with criminal records.

Generally, you are likely to be refused entry if you have been convicted of an offense punishable by UK law for a sentence of more than 23 months, or if you have been jailed for more than 12 months.

Ja Rule served two years in prison on gun and tax evasion charges and was released in May 2013.

The Home Office can refuse entry to individuals who have been “previously convicted of an offense punishable by a prison sentence of at least 12 months,” according to Unlock, a charity that supports criminal records.

Tickets for the show are still available through Ticketmaster.

(Getty Images for A+E Network)

Ja Rule was scheduled to be supported by Mya, Keri Hilson and Lloyd on the tour.

After a fan tweeted Ticketmaster inquiring about a refund, the website's customer service team responded: Once we receive confirmed information, an email will be sent to all customers about the event.

Ja Rule also confirmed that refunds are available to fans.

The rapper was previously at the center of controversy over the ill-fated Fyre Festival, but has been cleared of any legal wrongdoing.

The disastrous incident in 2017 saw host Billy McFarland go to jail on fraud charges.

The festival, which was scheduled to be held in the Bahamas in 2017, was canceled due to lack of accommodation, food and water, resulting in a loss of more than 26 million dollars ($20 million).

Last year, German punk band Trigger Cut were reportedly refused entry into the UK due to post-Brexit rule changes.

The three-member band also said the whole experience at the British border was humiliating and sad.

Additional reporting from PA

