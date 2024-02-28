Treasury Sanctions Los Pochos Drug Trafficking Organization, Members, and Enterprises in Guatemala





Washington Today, the U.S. Department of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) redesignated, pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 14059, the Los Pochos Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO), and designated three members and four affiliates based in Guatemala. First sanctioned in 2019 under the Kingpin Act, the Los Pochos DTO is a Guatemala-based organization primarily engaged in trafficking cocaine from Guatemala to the United States through Mexico. Today's action brings renewed attention to the Los Pochos DTO following a change in leadership and its members' involvement in local Guatemalan politics. The Los Pochos DTO controls narcotics trafficking activities on the Guatemala-Mexico border and is associated with the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most notorious drug trafficking organizations in the world.

The Los Pochos DTO, relying on a network of corrupt officials, continued to facilitate the flow of illicit drugs from Guatemala to Mexico and the United States, the Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and intelligence said financier, Brian E. Nelson. Treasury, in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, will continue to leverage our tools to disrupt these deadly drug facilitation networks and flows.

This action was closely coordinated with the Government of Guatemala, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas, and the U.S. Southern Command.

THE DTO LOS POCHOS AND ITS NETWORK

The Los Pochos DTO, based in Guatemala and Mexico, supplies multi-ton quantities of cocaine to several high-level leaders of cocaine trafficking cells based in Guatemala and Mexico. The Los Pochos DTO supplies large quantities of cocaine to Sinaloa Cartel leaders who have an existing transportation infrastructure to receive, consolidate, and transport cocaine to markets in the United States. The Los Pochos DTO relies on corrupt officials, including police and military officers, prosecutors, and other Guatemalan authorities, to facilitate its trafficking.

In December 2019, Erik Salvador Suiga Rodriguez (Suiga Rodriguez), known as El Pocho, and the Suiga Rodriguez DTO or Los Pochos were identified as significant foreign narcotics traffickers under the Designation Act foreign drug lords (Kingpin Act). The name of the DTO is derived from the pseudonym Suiga Rodriguez. Suiga Rodriguez was mayor of the municipality of Ayutla, in the Guatemalan border department of San Marcos. Using her official position within the government, Suiga Rodriguez controlled narcotics trafficking activities on the Guatemala-Mexico border with the support of corrupt local Guatemalan law enforcement. In 2018, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas charged Suiga Rodriguez with trafficking cocaine into the United States. Suiga Rodriguez surrendered to Guatemalan authorities and was extradited to the United States in December 2019 on drug trafficking charges. Suiga Rodriguez died of cancer in prison in April 2020. Despite her death, the Los Pochos DTO remains active and under the new leadership of Suiga Rodriguez's family members.

Today, OFAC renamed the Los Pochos DTO pursuant to EO 14059 for engaging or attempting to engage in activities or transactions that significantly contributed to, or present a significant risk of contribute significantly to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production. The designation under the new authorities serves to maintain pressure on the Los Pochos DTO by targeting its new leaders.

Juan Jose Morales Cifuentes (Morales Cifuentes), leader of the Los Pochos DTO since 2019, is a Guatemala-based cocaine distributor and transportation coordinator associated with the Sinaloa Cartel and the son-in-law of deceased major foreign narcotics trafficker Suiga Rodriguez. Morales Cifuentes takes advantage of his political connections through his wife Isel Aneli Suiga Morfin (Suiga Morfin), who is the new mayor of Ayutla, to protect the interests of the DTO of Los Pochos. Morales Cifuentes is known for using violence to resolve conflicts and has engaged in the execution of former associates in the Los Pochos DTO's narcotics trafficking activities. Mexican traffickers pay taxes to Morales Cifuentes to store their narcotics in the Guatemalan border towns of Tecun Uman and San Marcos.

On June 15, 2023, a grand jury in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas indicted Morales Cifuentes with multiple crimes, including conspiracy to manufacture and distribute cocaine, with intent, knowledge and having reasonable grounds to believe that it would be illegal. imported into the United States. Guatemalan authorities arrested Morales Cifuentes in December 2023 based on an extradition request from the United States. Morales Cifuenes is currently awaiting extradition to the United States.

Isel Aneli Suiga Morfin (Suiga Morfin) is identified as one of the leaders of the Los Pochos DTO. She is the eldest daughter of Suiga Rodriguez and a Guatemalan public figure who represented Guatemala as a Miss Universe contestant in 2017. She is married to Morales Cifuentes. Suiga Morfin is one of several Guatemala-based associates working for Morales Cifuentes and the Los Pochos DTO. In June 2023, Suiga Morfin was elected as the first female mayor of the Municipality of Ayutla, the same position her father held. Suiga Morfin allegedly used his political connections to advance the Los Pochos DTO. OFAC has reason to believe that Suiga Morfin owns businesses and bank accounts that she has used for illicit financial activities in support of the Los Pochos DTO.

Erick Manuel Ochoa Villagran (Ochoa Villagran) is another Guatemala-based narcotics trafficker who operates and works for Morales Cifuentes and the Los Pochos DTO. Ochoa Villagran is one of Morales Cifuentes' main lieutenants who ensures the storage of batches of cocaine. Ochoa Villagran was arrested in 2013 in Guatemala for murder. On June 10, 2021, a grand jury in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas indicted Ochoa Villagran with multiple crimes, including conspiracy to manufacture and distribute cocaine in the United States. Guatemalan authorities arrested Ochoa Villagran in December 2023 based on an extradition request from the United States, and he is awaiting extradition to the United States.

OFAC designated Morales Cifuentes and Ochoa Villagran pursuant to EO 14059 for engaging or attempting to engage in activities or transactions that contributed significantly, or pose a significant risk of contributing significantly , to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of distribution. production. OFAC designated Suiga Morfin pursuant to EO 14059 for being owned, controlled, or directed by, or acting for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Los Pochos DTO.

Additionally, OFAC designated four entities owned or controlled by members of the Los Pochos DTO. Importadora Jireh, an automobile dealership, and Construhogar, a hardware store, were named for being owned, controlled or directed by, or for acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Morales Cifuentes.WIV Sociedad Anonima, a industrial parking lot and Condado Real, a real estate company, were named for being owned, controlled or directed by, or for acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Suiga Morfin. All entities designated today are registered in the Guatemalan department of San Marcos.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today's action, all assets and interests in the property of designated persons and entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of United States persons must be blocked and reported to the OFAC. In addition, all entities owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or in transit) of the United States that involve property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons. may face civil or criminal penalties for violations of EO 14059 or the Kingpin Act.

Today's action is part of a whole-of-government effort to address the global threat posed by illicit drug trafficking into the United States, which causes more than 100,000 American deaths each year, as well as countless other non-fatal overdoses. OFAC, in coordination with its U.S. Government partners and foreign counterparts and in support of President Biden's National Drug Control Strategy, will continue to target and pursue accountability for foreign actors in illicit drug trafficking. This action demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration's strengthened approach to saving lives by disrupting the illicit trafficking of fentanyl and its precursors into American communities. These efforts are part of the government's overall strategy to combat the nation's overdose epidemic, which addresses two key drivers of this crisis: untreated addiction and the drug trafficking profits that fuel it. . Today’s action will help strengthen public safety by disrupting the production and trafficking of illicit drugs that profit from harming Americans. As part of the President's Unity Agenda, the Administration has also made historic investments in critical public health interventions, including research, prevention, treatment, and recovery support services.

The power and integrity of OFAC sanctions derive not only from OFAC's ability to designate and add individuals to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List), but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN list in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive change in behavior. For more information on the process of requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC Frequently Asked Questions 897 here. For detailed information on the process of submitting a request to be removed from an OFAC sanctions list, please click here.

