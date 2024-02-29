'Send us to Gaza': 55 British and US foreign journalists call on Israel and Egypt to lift news blockade





Tahseen Al Asttal distributes wound care kits throughout Gaza. Photo: Tahseen Al Asttal / IFJ

More than 55 foreign correspondents have requested access to Gaza through Israel and Egypt, saying it would help strengthen the efforts of local journalists whose safety is at risk.

Our 55 correspondents represent all the major UK-based broadcasters, including BBC News, Sky News, ITV News, Channel 4 News, CNN, NBC, CBS and ABC.

Scroll down to see the full letter and list of signatories.

They jointly signed an open letter to the Israeli and Egyptian embassies in London calling for free and unrestricted access to Gaza for all foreign media.

They added that it is important that the safety of local journalists is respected and that their efforts are strengthened by the journalism of international media members, and noted that the media organization has decades of experience in dealing with the risks of conflict reporting.

Thank you for subscribing.

close

Sky News correspondent Alex Crawford said that, like many other journalists, she and her crew had been trying to enter Gaza for the past five months but had been unable to cross the Rafah border crossing in Egypt.

Content from partners

In an article for Sky News, she highlighted the fact that around 90 journalists are believed to have been killed, one every month or every other day since the war began on 7 October (20). Can you accept that? Because I find it difficult to do so.

She said media organizations typically rotate staff in and out of war zones to recharge, recuperate and allow fresh eyes and minds for physically and mentally exhausting and debilitating events, but local journalists in the Gaza Strip are stuck inside and there are only a small number of them. . She was allowed to leave.

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward, who signed the letter, did not live in Gaza and is believed to be the only journalist not affiliated with the IDF who had access since October 7 after traveling to the UAE. Medical team.

Ward said the trip provided an opportunity to look into a war zone, but it was only a small window.

Crawford wrote that including the IDF provides only limited insight, depending on the military's route, where it will head, how long it will be in the field, and essentially what journalists have access to and who they can talk to or who they can talk to. every. Journalists on the trip were not allowed to speak to Palestinians.

The journalist's full Gaza access letter reads:

Almost five months since the war in Gaza began, foreign journalists are still denied access to the Strip, except for rare and escorted trips with Israeli forces.

We urge the governments of Israel and Egypt to allow all foreign media free and unfettered access to the Gaza Strip. We call on the Israeli government to openly allow international journalists to operate in the Gaza Strip and for Egyptian authorities to allow international journalists access to the Rafah crossing.

Global interest in events in Gaza is very high, and the only current reports are from journalists already based there.

It is important that the safety of local journalists is respected and that their efforts are strengthened by the journalism of international media members. Comprehensive on-the-ground reporting of the conflict is essential.

The risks of conflict reporting are well understood by our organization, which has decades of reporting experience in war zones around the world and the previous war in Gaza.

Full list of journalist signatories: Alex Crawford, Sky News Alex Rossi, Sky News Alex Thomson, Channel 4 Alistair Bunkall, Sky News Anna Botting, Sky News Charlie DAgata, CBS Chris Livesay, CBS Christiane Amanpour, CNN Clarissa Ward, CNN Clive Myrie; BBC Cordelia Lynch, Sky News Debora Patta, CBS Deborah Haynes, Sky News Diana Magnay, Sky News Dominic Waghorn, Sky News Emma Murphy, ITN Fergal Keane, BBC Fiona Bruce, BBC Hala Gorani, NBC Holly Williams, CBS Ian Lee, CBS Ian Pannell, ABC Imtiaz Tyab, CBS James Longman, ABC Jeremy Bowen, BBC John Irvine, ITN John Ray, ITN John Sparks, Sky News Julie Etchingham, ITN Katya Adler, BBC Kirsty Wark, BBC Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Channel 4 Lindsey Hilsum, Channel 4 Lyse Doucet, BBC Mark Stone, Sky News Martha Kearney, BBC Matt Frei, Channel 4 Mishal Husain, BBC Molly Hunter, NBC Nawal al-Maghafi, BBC Nick Robinson, BBC Orla Guerin, BBC Paraic OBrien, Channel 4 Quentin Sommerville, BBC Ramy Inocencio, CBS Reeta Chakrabarti, BBC Richard Engel, NBC Rohit Kachroo, ITN Sarah Montague, BBC Secunder Kermani, Channel 4 Stuart Ramsay, Sky News Tom Bateman, BBC Tom Bradby, ITN Yalda Hakim, Sky News Yousra Elbagir, Sky News

Email [email protected] to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send a letter for publication on the “Letters Page” blog.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pressgazette.co.uk/news/gaza-journalists-foreign-correspondents-israel-egypt-access/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos