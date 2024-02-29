Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett Could Save Us From Legalized Machine Guns





Intuitively, I completely sympathize with your argument, Judge Amy Coney Barrett told Brian Fletcher, the Justice Department lawyer defending a ban on devices that transform ordinary semi-automatic weapons into much deadlier weapons capable of shooting very quickly, during a debate before the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning. .

It's probably a good sign that Barrett, a conservative Trump appointee who sometimes breaks with fellow Republican judges in gun cases, will maintain the ban on these devices, known as bump stocks.

Currently, lower courts are bitterly divided over whether an existing federal ban on machine guns is broad enough to encompass these bump stocks, with many (but not all) Republican elected officials reading the ban narrowly, with many (but not all) Democratic appointees opposing it. the other direction. Barrett asked a few questions that suggest she might break out of this partisan impasse and side with the more liberal faction of the judiciary in the process.

But Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts, another Republican appointee who sometimes breaks with his party on guns, have otherwise played their cards pretty close to their chest.

Roberts asked a few questions that suggest he doesn't favor the weaker of the two arguments made by Jonathan Mitchell, the lawyer attacking the ban, but the leader didn't have much to say about the Mitchell's strongest argument. And Barrett's questions largely focused on pretty specific details about how bump stocks work.

So if you had to bet on how this case, known as Garland v. Cargill, will take place, you should bet on maintaining the ban on replacement stocks. But you also shouldn't have a very high level of certainty that your bet will be profitable.

What is this matter actually about?

Federal law prohibits the possession of machine guns by civilians except in limited circumstances. It defines a machine gun to include any weapon that fires, is designed to fire, or can be easily restored to fire multiple shots automatically, without manual reloading, by a single function of the trigger.

A bump stock, on the other hand, is a device that allows semi-automatic weapons designed to fire a single shot each time the shooter pulls the trigger to mimic a fully automatic weapon designed to fire a continuous stream of bullets. Shock stocks cause the firearm's trigger to repeatedly move against the shooter's finger, as the recoil of the weapon causes the weapon to move back and forth.

In 2018, the Trump administration issued a regulation banning bump stocks after a gunman used one to kill 60 people and injure hundreds more at a country music festival in Las Vegas. Federal courts are divided, however, on whether the federal ban on automatic weapons referring to a single trigger function is broad enough to encompass bump stocks.

Some judges, including two judges on the left-leaning United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, have concluded that this reference to a single function of the trigger should be interpreted to mean a single press of the trigger. the trigger from a situational point of view. of the shooter.

So, in simple terms, a semi-automatic weapon fitted with a humped stock counts as a machine gun because the shooter engages in a single pull of the trigger with his trigger finger, and this action, via the operation of the bumped stock produces a continuous shot. jet of fire as long as she keeps her finger still and does not let go.

Other judges, like many in the far-right Fifth Circuit, read the law differently, pointing out that the gun's trigger still moves several times when a bump stock is used, even though the shooter need not take additional action to achieve this. arrive. Although these Fifth Circuit judges acknowledged that shock stocks allow semi-automatic firearms to be fired relatively quickly, they asserted that the fact remains that only one bullet is fired each time. that the shooter pulls the trigger.

By simply analyzing the text of the statutes, these two interpretations of the law are plausible. The task facing the Supreme Court is therefore to choose between these two possible readings of an ambiguous federal law.

Should we read the laws to deny themselves?

The Cargill affair is a recurring problem for gun policymakers. When Congress writes a law banning just about anything, it usually has to define what is prohibited. So after Congress bans a type of firearm or firearm accessory, gun manufacturers frequently examine the legal definition of the banned device and attempt to design a new device that works exactly in the same way as the prohibited article but which does not correspond to the definition.

This problem arises so often that the Supreme Court ruled on a similar case last August. This case involved so-called ghost guns, weapons sold in disassembled but easily assembled kits, in an attempt to circumvent federal laws governing more immediately operational weapons.

Notably, in this case, known as Garland v. VanDerStok, Roberts and Barrett joined the three Democratic justices appointed by the Court in supporting a federal rule banning the sale of ghost guns.

Meanwhile, during oral argument Wednesday, Justice Sonia Sotomayor suggested a way to extend that ruling in the VanDerStok case to similar efforts to evade gun laws through creative engineering. As she pointed out, citing a very old Supreme Court case known as The Emily and the Caroline (1824), the Court has long warned against reading ambiguous laws in a way that makes them ineffective.

In interpreting a statute, criminal or otherwise, the Court explained in The Emily, we must look to the object in view and never adopt an interpretation which would defeat its own purpose if it admitted any other reasonable interpretation .

But it was unclear whether Roberts or Barrett were willing to go as far as Sotomayor to deny gun makers' attempts to evade regulation.

Barrett proposed a possible way to resolve this case in favor of the government, without having to address the broader question of whether gun laws should be interpreted broadly to prevent sabotage.

Much of the discussion focused on the fact that not all weapons have traditional triggers, a curved metal lever that the shooter pulls to fire the weapon. And the justices seemed to broadly agree that an automatic weapon meets the federal definition of a machine gun, even if it uses a nontraditional trigger such as a button or switch to initiate fire.

As such a weapon with a non-traditional trigger, shock stocks change the method a shooter uses to fire a weapon. Instead of simply pulling a curved metal lever, the shooter must place their finger near the trigger and then maintain continuous forward pressure on the barrel to trigger automatic fire.

Barrett asked whether the government could have defined the bump stock itself as the trigger when it drafted the regulations banning them. That is, rather than conceptualizing a semi-automatic pistol with a stock as a pistol with a traditional curved lever trigger, it could instead be considered the same as a pistol with a non-traditional trigger such as a button or switch.

In other words, once the device is installed, the gun trigger is the mechanism for the gun to begin firing, whether or not the weapon uses a simpler mechanism if the stock is removed.

Given Barrett's earlier comment that she was sympathetic to the government's argument and its vote in the VanDerStok case, this question alone may provide insight into what Barrett will possibly say if asked to write an opinion majority stake in Cargill, although his question about what constitutes a trigger was brief. and offered little certainty about how she thinks.

The mood of the argument certainly suggests that the government will win

All that said, it was difficult to listen to Wednesday's argument without coming away with the impression that banning replacement stocks would probably be acceptable.

Mitchell, the lawyer attacking the ban, is known for making hyper-formalist arguments that make sense if one only pays attention to the bare text of a law or legal doctrine, but which produce absurd and often deeply damaging results. His arguments in this case fit this pattern, and he has not helped himself by frequently responding to skeptical questions by simply repeating his same answers in increasingly condescending tones.

Mitchell also didn't help his case by dwelling on an argument that neither judge seemed to find convincing.

Remember that the federal definition of a machine gun applies to automatic firearms. Mitchell claimed that weapons equipped with a stock do not fire automatically because the shooter must maintain continuous forward pressure on the barrel. But traditional automatic weapons require the shooter to maintain continuous rearward pressure on the trigger to maintain fire, and no one thinks that these weapons don't fire automatically.

Regardless, Mitchell's argument landed with such a bang before the justices that even Justice Samuel Alito, the Court's most reliable Republican supporter, warned Mitchell that he found it confusing and urged Mitchell to move on to another statement.

Likewise, as Justice Brett Kavanaugh asked several highly skeptical questions of Fletcher, the Justice Department lawyer, during Fletcher's time on the podium, Kavanaugh appeared to become increasingly skeptical of Mitchell's arguments as the as they moved forward.

Indeed, Kavanaugh spent the latter part of the debate session questioning whether there was evidence that the ambiguous language of the federal law, the language governing a single function of the trigger, was initially understood to apply to specific details of how a firearm was actually used. functions.

So while the lead justices did not explicitly reveal how they viewed this case, the tone of the argument suggested that they were listening attentively to Fletcher's attempt to address their concerns and were growing increasingly frustrated by Mitchell's repetitive arguments and indignant tone.

It remains unclear whether this means the ban on high-volume stocks will continue. But, again, it seems more likely than not that this is the case.

