WTI and Brent fall as US crude inventories rise





Crude pipeline and storage tanks in Cushing Oklahoma.

Justin Solomon | CNBC

Crude oil futures were mixed on Wednesday as U.S. crude inventories rose while OPEC+ plans to extend its production cuts into the second quarter.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for April fell 33 cents, or 0.42%, to settle at $78.54 a barrel. April Brent crude futures gained 3 cents, or 0.04%, to settle at $83.68 a barrel.

U.S. commercial crude inventories increased by 4.2 million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. The increase in inventories recorded by the federal government was less than the jump of 8.4 million barrels reported by the American Petroleum Institute.

Inventories have been rising in the United States as the speed at which refineries turn crude into finished products has declined in recent weeks.

U.S. crude and the global benchmark are expected to see a 6.3% gain for the month. Front-month futures trade at a premium to subsequent months. A premium for immediate delivery versus later delivery is generally a sign of a tightening crude market.

Oil prices, energy news and analysis

OPEC+ plans to extend its voluntary production cuts into the second quarter, sources told Reuters. The cartel and its allies agreed last November to cut 2.2 million barrels per day in the first quarter.

OPEC's cuts should limit the risk of crude prices falling, while the spare capacity the cartel is holding back will limit upside risk, keeping Brent in the $70-$90 range, according to a research note from Goldman Sachs published this week.

Crude prices also found support this month in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with tensions rising on the Israeli-Lebanese border and continued attacks by Houthi militants on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. .

Goldman considers, however, that the geopolitical risk premium on oil prices is modest, with crude production not being affected by the current conflict.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/28/crude-oil-prices-today-wti-brent-higher-as-us-crude-stocks-rise.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos