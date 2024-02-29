Dictators used Sandvine Tech to censor the Internet. The United States finally did something





When the Egyptian government shut down the Internet in 2011 as a cover and to crush a popular protest movement, it was Nora Younis who spread the message. Younis, then a journalist at the daily Al-Masry Al-Youm, found a working Internet connection at the InterContinental Cairo Semiramis hotel overlooking Tahrir Square, the heart of the protests. From the balcony, she filmed protesters being shot and crushed by armored vehicles, publishing the footage on the newspaper's website, where it was picked up by international media.

In 2016, as Egypt slipped back into the authoritarianism that led to the uprising, Younis launched his own media platform, Al-Manassa, which combined citizen journalism and investigative reporting. The following year, Almanassa.com suddenly disappeared from the Egyptian Internet, along with a handful of other independent publications. It was still available overseas, but domestic users couldn't see it. The Younis team has moved their site to a new domain. That too was quickly blocked, so they moved again and were blocked again. After three years and more than a dozen migrations to new domains and subdomains, they sought help from the Swedish digital forensics nonprofit Qurium, which discovered how the blocks were implemented using a network management tool provided by a Canadian technology company called Sandvine.

Sandvine is well known in digital rights circles, but unlike major villains in the spyware world such as NSO Group or Candiru, it often floats under the gaze of lawmakers and regulators. The company, owned by private equity group Francisco Partners, primarily sells high-end technology to Internet service providers and telecommunications companies to help them manage their networks. But it often sold the technology to regimes that misused it, using it to censor, silence and monitor activists, journalists and political opponents.

On Monday, after years of lobbying by digital rights activists, the U.S. Commerce Department added Sandvine to its Entity List, preventing it from doing business with U.S. partners. The department said the company's technology was used for web surveillance and censorship in Egypt, contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests. Digital rights advocates consider it a major victory because it shows that companies cannot shirk responsibility when they sell potentially harmful products to customers who are likely to abuse them.

Better late than never, says Tord Lundström, CTO of Quriums. Sandvine is a shameless example of how technology is not neutral when it pursues profit at all costs.

We are aware of the action announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce and are working closely with government officials to understand, address and resolve their concerns, said Sandvine spokesperson Susana Schwartz. Sandvine solutions help provide reliable and secure Internet, and we take allegations of misuse very seriously.

Sandvines' flagship product is deep packet inspection, or DPI, a tool commonly used by ISPs and telecommunications companies to monitor traffic and prioritize certain types of content. DPI allows network administrators to see in real time the contents of a data packet circulating on the network, in order to be able to intercept or divert it. It can be used, for example, to prioritize traffic from streaming services over static web pages or downloads, so that users don't see glitches in their streams. It has been used in some countries to filter images of child sexual abuse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/sandvine-us-sanctions-egypt-internet-censorship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos