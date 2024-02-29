US lawmakers optimistic about spending deal





Getty ImagesRepublican House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to reporters outside the White House after Tuesday's meeting.

Top U.S. lawmakers have pledged to avoid a partial government shutdown before Friday's deadline to approve funding.

“We will get the government funding,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Tuesday after a meeting with President Joe Biden.

Democrats and Republicans are far apart in budget negotiations over border security and aid to Ukraine.

Republicans control the House with a slim majority, while Democrats hold the Senate with just one seat.

There have been 10 U.S. government shutdowns or partial shutdowns in the past four decades.

Spending bills aimed at keeping the U.S. government open require bipartisan buy-in in order to pass both chambers to the president's desk.

If no agreement is reached, some departments, including agencies that oversee agriculture, transportation and veterans' affairs, will temporarily close their doors Saturday at 12:01 p.m.

Other federal funding, including defense spending, homeland security and state department budgets, will expire a week later. Past shutdowns have led to the layoffs of civil servants and the closure of national parks.

President Biden met with top four lawmakers — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — on Tuesday. at the White House to discuss efforts to keep the government open.

“It’s Congress’s responsibility to fund the government,” Mr. Biden said at the start of the meeting. “A shutdown would significantly harm the economy, and I think we all agree on that, and we need a bipartisan solution.”

Sen. McConnell told reporters at the Capitol that they had made “real progress.”

Senator Schumer said the meeting at the White House was “passionate.” “It’s in his hands,” he said of Mr. Johnson.

The president is expected to introduce a bill in the coming days to keep the government open, although the details remain uncertain.

Mr Johnson could propose pushing back the deadline to March 22, which would require another short-term continuing resolution (CR) to give lawmakers more time.

This option was still under discussion and has not been finalized, reported CBS News, the BBC's American partner.

The president faces strong objections from right-wing lawmakers in his ranks, who want spending cuts and insist that any additional support for Ukraine should be tied to more money for national security. American borders.

Those same members expelled the previous chairman, Kevin McCarthy, in October after becoming angered by a short-term budget deal Mr. McCarthy struck with Democrats.

A defense spending package including aid to Ukraine and Israel has passed the Senate, but Mr Johnson has so far resisted voting for it in the House.

