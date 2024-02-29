US Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can be prosecuted in 2020 election interference case





WASHINGTON (AP) The Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to decide whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted for interfering with the 2020 election and paved the way for a quick resolution.

The judge's order keeps preparations for a trial focused on Trump's efforts to overturn his election defeat. The court will hear arguments at the end of April and its decision is expected to be rendered by the end of June at the latest.

But even with a much faster timetable than usual, the lawsuit calls into question whether a trial for Trump, assuming judges reject his immunity request, could be scheduled and concluded before the November elections.

Trump's lawyers sought to postpone the trial until after the vote.

By now addressing this legally untested issue, the justices have created a scenario of uncertainty that special prosecutor Jack Smith sought to avoid when he first asked the High Court in December to intervene immediately . In his latest court filing, Smith suggested arguments a full month earlier than in late April.

Spokespeople for Trump and Smith did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The court said in an unsigned statement that it would consider whether and to what extent a former president enjoys presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his term in office.

The Supreme Court has already ruled that presidents are exempt from civil liability for official acts, and Trump's lawyers have argued for months that this protection should also be extended to criminal prosecutions.

Lower courts have so far rejected Trump's unprecedented claim that former presidents have absolute immunity for actions that fall within their official duties. A panel of appeals judges in Washington ruled earlier in February that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who would preside over the election interference trial, was correct that the case could proceed and that Trump could be prosecuted for the actions taken while he was in the White House. and in the run-up to January 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The case went to the high court because the appeals court refused to grant the delay requested by Trump.

The case is separate from the high court's consideration of Trump's call to remain on the presidential ballot despite attempts to remove him because of his efforts following his 2020 election defeat. During the Feb. 8 proceedings , the court seemed likely to side with Trump. . A decision could come at any time.

The high court will also hear an appeal in April from one of the more than 1,200 people charged in the Capitol riot. The case could upend charges prosecutors have filed against more than 300 people, including Trump.

The Washington election interference case is one of four lawsuits Trump faces as he seeks to win back the White House. Of these, the only one with a trial date that appears close to taking place is his trial in New York, where he is charged with falsifying business records in connection with secret money payments to a porn actor . Trial in that case is scheduled for March 25, and a judge this month signaled his determination to move forward.

Another case accusing him of illegally accumulating classified documents is set to go to trial on May 20, but a crucial hearing on Friday appears likely to cause a delay. No date has been set in a separate state case in Atlanta accusing him of conspiring to overturn that state's 2020 election.

